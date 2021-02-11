UNC-Chapel Hill professors call for chancellor’s resignation over “serial dishonesty”

The UNC-Chapel Hill chapter of the American Association of University Professors is calling for Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz’s resignation.

Citing “serial dishonesty” in both the handling of the Silent Sam Confederate monument settlement and last semester’s mishandling of a return to campus during the COVID-19 pandemic, the group sent a letter Thursday urging the chancellor to step down.

Citing reporting from the News & Observer, the Daily Tar Heel and Policy Watch, the AAUP chapter referenced recent revelations that UNC-Chapel Hill Vice Chancellor for Public Affairs Clayton Somers was directly involved in negotiating the Silent Sam settlement with the NC Sons of Confederate Veterans. The new information, disclosed as part of a settlement with UNC-Chapel Hill’s Daily Tar Heel newspaper, contradicted Guskiewicz’s previous assurances to the campus community that he and the campus administration were not involved in the deal.

The letter also refers to Guskiewicz’s decision not to disclose that the Orange County Health Department had advised the school not to open the campus for residential instruction last semester. The campus community found out about the department’s position through media reports. The administration moved forward with opening the campus and was forced to close it again after an explosion of COVID-19 infections that overwhelmed its quarantine dorms.

“The serial dishonesty displayed by the chancellor and his associates regarding the most sensitive and important matters confronting the University in recent years has eroded our confidence in UNC’s leadership,” the AAUP chapter wrote in a statement. “Transparency and faculty participation form the bedrock of effective shared governance at universities. To move the campus forward with mutual trust and a realistic prospect of shared problem-solving, we urge Chancellor Guskiewicz, and others who have contributed to UNC’s pattern of institutional dishonesty, to step down.”

The AAUP chapter at UNC-Chapel Hill is separate from the campus’ faculty council or its Faculty Executive Committee, which has repeatedly met with and expressed frustration with Guskiewicz since he became chancellor in December of 2019. The Faculty Executive Committee has not made a statement on the most recent Silent Sam revelations, though one of its members — law professor Eric Muller — expressed disappointment in an interview with Policy Watch.

Read the full letter here.

Policy Watch is seeking comment from UNC-Chapel Hill administration and faculty and will report further as this story develops.