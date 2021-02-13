State revenue rebound signals need for deeper investment in families left out of federal stimulus 

By
February 13, 2021
In Commentary, NC Budget and Tax Center

The consensus revenue forecast released yesterday provides further evidence that North Carolina leaders—Governor and General Assembly alike—can make the transformational and necessary investments to deliver a just recovery. 

In the latest forecast, the Office of State Budget & Management and the Fiscal Research Division concluded in their analysis that federal stimulus and resurging economic activity have resulted in a rosier revenue outlook than previously projected.  

The February 2021 Consensus Revenue Forecast estimates that total revenue collections for fiscal year 2020-21, will exceed the May 2020 revised consensus forecast by $4.1B (17.6%).”  

North Carolina’s state revenue rebound can largely be attributed to a boost in individual income collections (bolstered by federal unemployment insurance benefits and stimulus payments), robust sales tax collections (fueled by requirements to collect sales taxes for online purchases), and soaring corporate profits.  

Many of North Carolina’s wealthiest people never missed a paycheck, and global corporations have enjoyed record profits during the pandemic. These factors contribute to state revenues that can be put to work protecting the people bearing the brunt of this crisis. 

Although North Carolina’s current revenue outlook is better than expected, revenue for FY 2021-22 is projected to decline by 0.9before returning to historic levels of growth.   

That roughly $300 million decline in revenue is not enough to result in a budget shortfall.  Years of underinvestment in public institutions and services have resulted in appropriations that are well below what is needed to ensure that all communities have access to economic wellbeing. Last fiscal year the state appropriated $24.5 billion or just 4.7% of total state personal income, well below the 45-year average of 5.9%  

Just as North Carolina leaders could have chosen to invest in good times, the latest revenue forecast affirms that our state has the capacity to make targeted investments to help ease the worst harms for people who need it most.   

Although uncertainty related to the virus and economic recovery remain, the consensus revenue forecast suggests the potential for strong growth in the second year of the biennium. The 4.1 projected revenue growth in FY 2022-23 would be on pace with the most recent expansion.  The latest forecast points to the critical role that public investments and public policies have played in stabilizing household budgets, supporting businesses and ensuring communities can access public services. The choices our elected leaders make this year will determine who benefits from stimulus measures and who is left out. 

Economists agree, austerity in the face of hardship is bad fiscal policy. 

The General Assembly and Gov. Cooper should not allow revenue to sit on the sidelines while hundreds of thousands of families in our state struggle to put food on the table and keep a roof over their heads.  The evidence is clear that public investments can connect people to the supports they need to minimize long-lasting harm, address systemic inequities and failures that hold down well-being, generate greater resiliency and strengthen the pace and strength of a recovery.   

Until the economy recovers for all Americans, not just the fortunate few, North Carolina needs federal stimulus and unemployment benefits to help people make ends meet. At the state level, we must dedicate available state funds now to shore up the institutions and supports that can alleviate mounting costs to people and the economy. 

To build the just recovery our state needs, elected leaders need to do more than the bare minimum and consider what families need to thrive. The Consensus Revenue Forecast shows that we can secure greater shared economic well-being for generations to come if we commit to acting in the interest of all North Carolinians, not just a wealthy few. 

Leila Pedersen is a policy analyst with the NC Budget & Tax Center.

Possibly related posts:

  1. This morning’s best editorial: Trump makes the wrong call on the economy
  2. NC General Assembly can afford to go all-in to address COVID-19 harm

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Student leaders: Systemic racism remains a pervasive problem across the UNC system

Report, statistics document a significant diversity problem, but questions persist as to whether the [...]

Nation’s public schools must not forget ‘lost group’ from Class of 2020

Expert panel weighs in on the pandemic's devastating impact on students, how we should respond, [...]

NC Native American tribes make headway in bringing vaccine to oft-neglected members

Dozens of tribal elders lined up outside the community building on Haliwa-Saponi land in Halifax Cou [...]

The Carolina Sunrock mine sparked a zoning referendum in Caswell County. Now conservative groups are accused of illegal electioneering to defeat it.

The controversy over a proposed mine and an asphalt plant has escalated to allegations of illegal el [...]

Even on Death Row, there’s no escape from racism and discrimination for Black women

When the State places its noose around a white woman’s neck, the world cries foul. On January 13, Li [...]

Burr and Tillis lash out at Trump

The post Burr and Tillis lash out at Trump appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

On the economy, the Biden team shows the way

President’s economic advisor charts a course that NC leaders should mimic The dog days of the winter [...]

NC legislators waste little time in trying to further privatize state’s public schools

As state legislatures have started their sessions, anti-public school legislators have wasted no tim [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch