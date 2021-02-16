Application withdrawn for giant poultry farm in Chatham County

By
February 16, 2021
In agriculture, Environment

A large poultry farm was proposed to be built on this 64-acre tract along Old US 421 near Goldston in Chatham County. However, that project is now in doubt because a USDA loan application that would have helped pay for the operation has been withdrawn. (File photo: Lisa Sorg)

A USDA loan application for a proposed chicken farm near Goldston in Chatham County has been withdrawn, raising questions of whether the enormous operation will be built.

Policy Watch learned of the withdrawal after asking the USDA for its final environmental assessment of the project.

That assessment was being prepared, but will not be completed now that the agency is not backing the loan.

The USDA representative said she could not provide a copy of the withdrawal request because of privacy reasons.

Because of restrictive state and federal disclosure policies, the farmer’s name was redacted from public documents. However, some of the redactions were poorly done, revealing the farmer’s name as Kyle Jackson Fields.

He already raises more than 100,000 birds in three barns on nearby Bear Creek Road for Mountaire Farms, according to Chatham County property records.

Fields was seeking a loan to build four barns, each 66 feet by 400 feet, and capable of holding 40,000 broilers each, which he would also raise for Mountaire. The company has a large slaughter facility 10 miles away in Siler City.

Because the farm would rotate its flocks, Fields could have raised as many as 750,00 broilers each year.

The USDA’s Farm Service Agency is in charge of the loan. The amount is not specified in public documents, but federal policy caps guaranteed operating loans at $1.75 million. The USDA offers FSA guaranteed loans to lenders that work with farmers who can’t borrow from conventional banks.

The farm would have been built on property owned by Watson Place, LLC, whose manager is State Sen. Tom McInnis of Richmond County. Most poultry farms in the state aren’t required to register or obtain a permit from the NC Department of Environmental Quality, so it’s possible that the farm could still be built, but without a federally backed loan.

No related posts.

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
AOC Director Andrew Heath kept his special judgeship and received an unprecedented pay raise. But is he really doing two jobs?

On his first day as director of the Administrative Office of the Courts, Andrew Heath got a pay rais [...]

Census delay in releasing population data throws states into chaos

NC expected to gain 14th U.S. House seat, but redistricting process could be more uncertain than eve [...]

Special report: Trump acquitted as Senate falls 10 votes short; Burr a surprising “aye”

Tillis joins 42 Republicans in voting to acquit as seven others join 48 Democrats and two independen [...]

Trump voters split from the GOP to launch wannabe ‘Patriot Parties’

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump may have stepped back for now from the idea of creating a [...]

A dark day for the party of Lincoln

Censure of Richard Burr marks another step in the decline of the GOP It's easy to forget someti [...]

On the right and the wrong side of history

The post On the right and the wrong side of history appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Even on Death Row, there’s no escape from racism and discrimination for Black women

When the State places its noose around a white woman’s neck, the world cries foul. On January 13, Li [...]

Burr and Tillis lash out at Trump

The post Burr and Tillis lash out at Trump appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch