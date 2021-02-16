Gov. Cooper nominates Dionne Delli-Gatti, another EDF alum, to lead Department of Environmental Quality

By
February 16, 2021
In Environment, Governor Roy Cooper

Dionne Delli-Gatti (Photo: Environmental Defense Fund)

This is a developing story.

Dionne Delli-Gatti, who previously worked as for the Environmental Defense Fund, is Gov. Roy Cooper’s pick to head the NC Department of Environmental Quality, his office announced today.

Delli-Gatti was EDF’s director of Regulatory and Legislative Affairs and Southeast Climate and Clean Energy Initiatives. Former DEQ Secretary Michael Regan, now on his way to becoming EPA administrator, had also worked for EDF, focusing on clean energy.

According to her EDF bio, Delli-Gatti “focused on maintaining North Carolina’s position as a clean energy leader and on promoting clean energy goals in other southeastern states. Their emphasis is on advanced energy solutions that create jobs, attract investors, reduce pollution, and provide affordable and reliable power to the region.”

Delli-Gatti’s areas of expertise include energy policy, government affairs, and environmental justice.

She also serves on the board of directors for nonprofit Advanced Energy and the advocacy group the North Carolina Conservation Network. She has earned multiple recognitions from the USEPA, including three EPA Bronze Medals for her work to address water quality, indoor air quality, and coal ash pollution, and an EPA Notable Achievement Award for efforts to ensure protection of vulnerable communities.

In 2019, Delli-Gatti posted a commentary on the EDF website that addressed the dual issues of environmental justice and clean energy.

“North Carolina must tailor climate solutions for a just transition to a zero-carbon future,” she wrote. “It’s critical that strategies are crafted to not inadvertently burden front line communities by simply swapping environmental concerns for economic ones. We support DEQ’s recommendations to address equitable access and energy affordability, especially as they pertain to low-income and energy burdened communities that have historically been disproportionately impacted by electric power generation.”

Her nomination must pass through legislative committee before going to the full state senate for approval.

Possibly related posts:

  1. WesternGeco withdraws seismic testing application, but NC coast still vulnerable to offshore drilling
  2. Sen. Tillis says Trump will now extend offshore drilling moratorium to NC

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
AOC Director Andrew Heath kept his special judgeship and received an unprecedented pay raise. But is he really doing two jobs?

On his first day as director of the Administrative Office of the Courts, Andrew Heath got a pay rais [...]

Census delay in releasing population data throws states into chaos

NC expected to gain 14th U.S. House seat, but redistricting process could be more uncertain than eve [...]

Special report: Trump acquitted as Senate falls 10 votes short; Burr a surprising “aye”

Tillis joins 42 Republicans in voting to acquit as seven others join 48 Democrats and two independen [...]

Trump voters split from the GOP to launch wannabe ‘Patriot Parties’

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump may have stepped back for now from the idea of creating a [...]

A dark day for the party of Lincoln

Censure of Richard Burr marks another step in the decline of the GOP It's easy to forget someti [...]

On the right and the wrong side of history

The post On the right and the wrong side of history appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Even on Death Row, there’s no escape from racism and discrimination for Black women

When the State places its noose around a white woman’s neck, the world cries foul. On January 13, Li [...]

Burr and Tillis lash out at Trump

The post Burr and Tillis lash out at Trump appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch