Darrell Allison, former UNC Board of Governors member, named chancellor at Fayetteville State University

By
February 18, 2021
In Education, Higher Ed

Darrell Allison was named the next chancellor at Fayetteville State University Thursday.

Allison served on the UNC Board of Governors until an abrupt resignation in September, citing personal reasons. Sitting members of the board are not eligible for consideration for chancellorships within the system.

Allison, who is politically unaffiliated, was one of just five members on the 24-member board who is not a registered Republican. There are no registered Democrats on the board.

Allison is heavily involved with issues and campaigns important to the GOP, however. He is past president of school choice advocacy group Parents for Educational Freedom in North Carolina and was on the North Carolina steering committee for Jeb Bush’s 2016 presidential bid.

He was also one of just three voting Black members. In his time on the board he was an advocate for historically minority serving institutions and chair of the board’s Racial Equity Task Force.

Allison is himself a graduate of one of the system’s historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), North Carolina Central University. He earned  his bachelor’s degree at NCCU and a Juris Doctor degree at UNC-Chapel Hill. Before joining the board he served on NCCU’s Board of Trustees.

He also came under fire from Black student leaders, faculty and community members for his role in the Silent Sam Confederate monument settlement with the N.C. Sons of Confederate Veterans.

Earlier this month court documents revealed that an op-ed  an op-ed signed by five board members that ran in the Charlotte Observer and the News & Observer describing their negotiation of the deal  was not actually written by them. The five did not directly participate in the negotiations they described, according to court documents.

Then UNC System Vice President for Communications Earl Whipple testified he wrote the op-ed. Allison and board members Jim Holmes, Wendy Murphy, Anna Nelson and Bob Rucho signed the final product to add “authenticity,” Whipple said.

UNC System President Peter Hans described Allison as “a creative leader who understands the value of Fayetteville State University to the community, the region, and the state.”

“Darrell’s expansive career in education and service to the UNC System has been important to this state, and especially our HBCUs,” Hans said in a statement Thursday. “He brings with him a proven track record for student advocacy and a reputation for fostering partnerships that can further this university’s strategic goals. Through his leadership of the Racial Equity Task Force, he was a powerful voice in advancing critical issues of equity, and I know he will help us continue to push forward on this priority.”

Board of Governors Chair Randy Ramsey echoed those sentiments.

“I have worked alongside Darrell for many years now and he is not only a person of great ability but one of true character,” Ramsey said. “He is deeply committed to higher education and to the citizens of North Carolina. He brings to this position a broad understanding of Fayetteville State University’s strategic role and impact in the region.”

Allison will officially take his role as chacnellor on March 15. He follows Interim Chancellor Peggy Valentine, who has been serving in that role since July of 2019.

Possibly related posts:

  1. UNC Board of Governors Chairman: UNC System President, chancellors making final decisions on pandemic closings
  2. COVID-19 clusters reported at N.C. State, App State and ECU as UNC System continues to grapple with infections
  3. East Carolina University faculty oppose potential changes to chancellor search process
  4. UNC System Racial Equity Task force launches community survey, pushes deadline to December
  5. UNC System schools to continue in-state tuition freeze

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Biden backs reparations study, as U.S. House Dems push for commission

Rep. Deborah Ross cites eugenics history in NC at Judiciary subcommittee meeting WASHINGTON—The Whit [...]

New bills would require county jails to detain immigrants for ICE, protect local police budgets 

Immigrant rights groups are opposing a bill Senate Republicans filed Monday that would require local [...]

AOC Director Andrew Heath kept his special judgeship and received an unprecedented pay raise. But is he really doing two jobs?

On his first day as director of the Administrative Office of the Courts, Andrew Heath got a pay rais [...]

Census delay in releasing population data throws states into chaos

NC expected to gain 14th U.S. House seat, but redistricting process could be more uncertain than eve [...]

The ACA Marketplace is open again for insurance sign-ups. Here’s what you need to know.

For people who’ve been without health insurance during the pandemic, relief is in sight. In January, [...]

Now is the time to fix the state’s broken unemployment insurance system

Seven steps state lawmakers should take in 2021 to lift NC from the bottom of the national pack Once [...]

A dark day for the party of Lincoln

Censure of Richard Burr marks another step in the decline of the GOP It's easy to forget someti [...]

On the right and the wrong side of history

The post On the right and the wrong side of history appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch