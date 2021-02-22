Study: Medicaid expansion would provide relief to North Carolina hospitals strained by COVID-19

By
February 22, 2021
In Commentary, NC Budget and Tax Center

With overworked staff, limited inpatient beds and high demand, many hospitals in North Carolina and nationwide have been pushed to capacity as they struggle to accommodate COVID-19 patients. Despite the increased demand, however, many hospitals face unprecedented financial challenges because of the growing number of uninsured individuals .

A recent study published in Health Affairs examines how expanding Medicaid could affect the financial stability of a state’s hospitals during the pandemic. By comparing hospital finances before and after Medicaid expansion (FY 2011-2017), researchers analyzed the impacts of the Affordable Care Act on uncompensated care costs — these occur when a hospital provides care and does not receive any payment from the patient or insurer – as well as Medicaid reimbursements and operating margins.

The study found that hospitals in expansion states reported greater financial stability than hospitals in non-expansion states. Below are several highlights from the study:

  • Hospitals in expansion states saw a large decline in uncompensated care costs while hospitals in non-expansion states saw an increase in uncompensated costs during the study period.
  • Hospitals in states that expanded Medicaid in 2014 reported an average decline of $6.4 million  in uncompensated care costs during the study period, representing a 53% decline relative to FY 2011-2013.
  • Hospitals in expansion states had an increase in Medicaid reimbursements, while hospitals in non-expansion states saw their Medicaid reimbursements stagnate.
  • The early financial gains of hospitals in expansion states were sustained through 2017, suggesting that the fiscal benefits of Medicaid expansion are long-lasting.

While this study did not examine hospital finances during the pandemic, its findings suggests that hospitals in expansion states entered the COVID-19 crisis on stronger footing than hospitals in non-expansion states and are more resilient.

Medicaid expansion would extend relief to all hospitals in North Carolina, but particularly to hospitals in rural parts of the state. Since 2014, six rural hospitals have closed and many more remain vulnerable to closure because of financial challenges. This study supports prior research demonstrating the positive effects of Medicaid expansion on hospital finances and, by extension, rural communities who rely on hospitals for health care and jobs.

During the worst public health crisis in a century, over a million North Carolinians are uninsured. Medicaid expansion would provide coverage for more than 500,000 low-income North Carolinians. Prior to the pandemic, North Carolina had an uninsured rate of 11.3%, well above the national uninsured rate of 9.2%. Research shows that closing the coverage gap would help narrow racial and ethnic health disparities. This is especially important for low-income communities of color that disproportionately have occupations that put them at higher risk of COVID-19 exposure and have higher rates of chronic health conditions.

In addition, new analysis of a congressional proposal for COVID relief shows that North Carolina would stand to benefit from an increase of the existing federal share of Medicaid costs to the tune of $2.4 billion. This provision aims to address a concern often raised by opponents of Medicaid expansion despite findings showing state budget savings in addition to health insurance coverage gains.

The COVID-19 pandemic wears on while the choices of lawmakers to reject Medicaid expansion continues to harm North Carolinians, hospitals, and communities.

Keven White is an MSW intern at the Budget & Tax Center, a project of the North Carolina Justice Center.

Possibly related posts:

  1. Governor’s budget proposal represents an important step toward recovery
  2. N.C. needs a people’s budget that recognizes we are in this recovery together for the long haul
  3. NC early childcare system is left behind by inadequate COVID relief
  4. NC’s overall uninsured rate masks stark differences across racial and ethnic groups
  5. We need a better state plan to help the people of NC

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday numbers: A closer look at what Medicaid expansion for adults can mean for kids

More evidence that NC is harming children with refusal to expand Medicaid A new report from the Cent [...]

For Black, Latinx, Native American residents, community connections are key to COVID-19 vaccination success 

Shirley Hill rolled up her right sleeve for a COVID-19 vaccination Wednesday when doses were ready f [...]

In rural Pittsboro, residents fight DOT, Chatham Park Investors over proposed road that would upend their neighborhood

The road would require clear-cutting, take private land, divide the neighborhood, and cross Haven Cr [...]

Biden backs reparations study, as U.S. House Dems push for commission

Rep. Deborah Ross cites eugenics history in NC at Judiciary subcommittee meeting WASHINGTON—The Whit [...]

The Trail…

The post The Trail… appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

The ACA Marketplace is open again for insurance sign-ups. Here’s what you need to know.

For people who’ve been without health insurance during the pandemic, relief is in sight. In January, [...]

Now is the time to fix the state’s broken unemployment insurance system

Seven steps state lawmakers should take in 2021 to lift NC from the bottom of the national pack Once [...]

A dark day for the party of Lincoln

Censure of Richard Burr marks another step in the decline of the GOP It's easy to forget someti [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch