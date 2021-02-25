National Fayetteville State Alumni Association opposes new chancellor, selection process

By
February 25, 2021
In Education, Higher Ed

The National Fayetteville Alumni Association is opposing the appointment of former UNC Board of Governors member Darrell Allison as the school’s next chancellor.

Policy Watch reported this week on the controversial choice and the selection process, which the alumni association called “flawed” in a statement Thursday.

In the statement the association’s National President, Richard D. Kingsberry, said the group will ask the Fayetteville State University Board of Trustees and the UNC Board of Governors to withdraw Allison’s name and instead select one of the other applicants recommended by the trustee board’s search committee.

The association will also be seeking “a legal investigation” into the selection process, Kingsberry said in the statement.

Allison, who was already approved by the UNC Board of Governors, is scheduled to officially take the school’s top leadership position March 15.

Read the full association statement below:

 

 

Possibly related posts:

  1. Darrell Allison, former UNC Board of Governors member, named chancellor at Fayetteville State University
  2. East Carolina University faculty oppose potential changes to chancellor search process
  3. UNCG faculty oppose potential changes to chancellor search process
  4. Darrell Allison, chair of Racial Equity Task Force, resigns from UNC Board of Governors
  5. UNC System schools to continue in-state tuition freeze

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
School buildings: Essential learning centers or pandemic Petri dishes? Many Black parents feel conflicted.

Legislation would require public schools to reopen, worrying Black parents about sending their kids [...]

Biden pick for Interior Secretary likely to face rocky confirmation hearing

Some GOP senators expected to try and stop nation's first Native American cabinet nominee U.S. [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at what Medicaid expansion for adults can mean for kids

More evidence that NC is harming children with refusal to expand Medicaid A new report from the Cent [...]

For Black, Latinx, Native American residents, community connections are key to COVID-19 vaccination success 

Shirley Hill rolled up her right sleeve for a COVID-19 vaccination Wednesday when doses were ready f [...]

North Carolina schools must teach students the full story of Black history

In 1787, a deal was struck whereby enslaved Africans in America would be counted as three-fifths of [...]

Disaster in Texas is a reminder of the greatest threat to our freedom

Americans have always been, in many respects, an optimistic and forward-looking people. Ours, happil [...]

The Trail…

The post The Trail… appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

The ACA Marketplace is open again for insurance sign-ups. Here’s what you need to know.

For people who’ve been without health insurance during the pandemic, relief is in sight. In January, [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch