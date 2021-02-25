National Fayetteville State Alumni Association opposes new chancellor, selection process

The National Fayetteville Alumni Association is opposing the appointment of former UNC Board of Governors member Darrell Allison as the school’s next chancellor.

Policy Watch reported this week on the controversial choice and the selection process, which the alumni association called “flawed” in a statement Thursday.

In the statement the association’s National President, Richard D. Kingsberry, said the group will ask the Fayetteville State University Board of Trustees and the UNC Board of Governors to withdraw Allison’s name and instead select one of the other applicants recommended by the trustee board’s search committee.

The association will also be seeking “a legal investigation” into the selection process, Kingsberry said in the statement.

Allison, who was already approved by the UNC Board of Governors, is scheduled to officially take the school’s top leadership position March 15.

Read the full association statement below: