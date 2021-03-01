UNC System exploring student mental health through virtual events

By
March 1, 2021
Education, Higher Ed

The UNC System will hold a series of virtual events to explore student mental health beginning Tuesday.

The series, called the 2021 Virtual Behavioral Health Convening, will include representatives from all 17 UNC system campuses exploring the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on student, faculty and staff mental health.

“Considering the tumultuous year students have endured, it is encouraging to know that mental health is a top priority for all institutions in the UNC System,” said Toya Corbett, UNC System assistant vice president of student affairs, in a statement Monday. “Discussions during the Behavioral Health Covening will engage everyone in a concerted effort to foster a culture of care on their respective campuses.”

The virtual events will begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. and continue on March 9 and March 16. The events are open to all UNC System faculty and staff including those in the N.C. Community College system. Registration is free.

“Student mental health has long been a point of focus across the UNC System,,” said UNC System President Peter Hans in a statement Monday. “But the sweeping effects of COVID-19 have further revealed campus community needs.”

“Many of our students, staff, and faculty have experienced anxiety and depression during this pandemic with the isolation it has wrought,” Hans said. “This convening is an opportunity for us to nurture a spirit of hope, encouragement and build the resilience to endure.”

