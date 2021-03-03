U.S. Senate panel splits over Xavier Becerra, Biden’s pick to lead Health and Human Services

By
March 3, 2021
In News

No related posts.

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
States fail to prioritize homeless people for vaccines

North Carolina is among several states facing criticism Frank Galloway falls into the most vulnerabl [...]

Hamlet residents: “We don’t want to be crash test dummies” for facility that would process creosote-treated railroad ties

Comment period ends March 3 for International Tie Disposal site, proposed for an environmental justi [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at where hazardous waste sites in NC are located

There are more than 2,000 known hazardous waste sites in North Carolina, and more than 10% of them l [...]

Transgender Health and Human Services nominee draws tirade from Republican senator at confirmation hearing

Sen. Richard Burr also criticizes Dr. Rachel Levine for slow vaccine rollout in her state of Pennsyl [...]

Ham-handed power play at Fayetteville State symbolizes Trumpism in action

Near the end of one of the late 20th Century’s most outrageous and over-the-top action films – direc [...]

Will NC allow Trump’s lies to give rise to renewed voter suppression?

Perhaps it’s the pandemic that offers a fitting analogy to the condition of our politics as American [...]

DeJoy delivers.

The post DeJoy delivers. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Chump change: Romney-Cotton minimum wage proposal leaves 27 million workers without a pay increase

Those who had high hopes for a serious minimum wage proposal from the Republican Party will be disap [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch