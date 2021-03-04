Report: Moe Davis won’t run again against Madison Cawthorn

Be sure to check out occasional NC Policy Watch contributor Daniel Newhauser’s latest at the website Raw Story. It’s entitled “‘I’m not going to risk getting myself killed’: Madison Cawthorn’s very bad week isn’t enough to coax his 2020 challenger to run against him again”.

According to Newhauser’s reporting, the fact that Cawthorn continues to draw incredibly damning profiles from multiple national news outlets has not been enough to convince the Democrat he defeated last November to run again:

Despite teasing a second consecutive run against Cawthorn in the Western North Carolina congressional district, Col. Morris Davis (ret.) told Raw Story in an exclusive interview this week that barring earth-shaking changes to the dynamics of the race, he’s most likely out of the running. One of the main reasons, he said, is that he doubts any amount of exposés would bring a critical mass of voters out of their ideological cocoons. “The hardcore that drank the Trump Kool Aid, there’s nothing I can do to change their minds,” Davis said in a telephone interview. “They didn’t care, or I think a lot of folks that would be supporters of him, they’re not reading the New York Times or watching CNN.”

Some of Davis’ other reasons are pretty disturbing:

Davis said his social media manager recently quit because he was tired of having to wade through death threats, and Davis basically feels the same way. “I’m not going to risk getting myself killed if there’s no realistic shot at winning,” he said. “If nothing changes, it’s still impossible to win here.”

Davis went on to praise the one Democrat who has already announced for 2022 — Buncombe County Commissioner Jasmine Beach-Ferrara — though he opined that someone with strength outside of Asheville would likely have a better chance of winning.

He also told Newhauser that it would likely take significant investments from national Democrats and, ideally, a “rising tide” amongst Democrats generally to turn the seat blue.

One issue the story does not delve into is whether Cawthorn might draw a challenger in the Republican primary. That may well depend on how frequently the controversial congressman continues to insert his foot in his mouth and whether there are any additional revelations regarding his behavior — both since he entered office in January and in the years prior.

