American Rescue Plan means help putting food on the table for North Carolinians

By
March 9, 2021
In COVID-19, NC Budget and Tax Center

The COVID-19 public health and economic crisis has resulted in significantly elevated levels of food insecurity. Millions of Americans, including disproportionate numbers of children and Black and Latino households, have struggled to afford enough food over the past year.

Nationwide, the number of households who are not getting enough to eat has remained at nearly three times pre-pandemic levels. As the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities reports, some 24 million adults (11 percent) report that their household sometimes or often did not get enough to eat in the last seven days. In comparison, 8.5 million adults (3.4 percent) reported living in households that did not get enough to eat at some point during 2019.

At the state level, 11 percent of North Carolina adults live in households that do not have enough to eat. Meanwhile, 24 percent of North Carolina adults living with children report that the children are not getting enough to eat because of a difficulty affording enough food.

The $1.9 trillion pandemic response and economic relief package, the American Rescue Plan, expected to be signed into law by President Biden this week will extend and expand crucial nutrition assistance to provide support to these children and families. The anticipated package will extend a 15 percent increase in SNAP benefits through September 2021, which amounts to an average increase of $27 in benefits per person per month. The package will also allow states to continue the P-EBT program, which provides food assistance benefits during school closures to families with school age children who normally eat meals at school. The package also seeks to improve service delivery and increases the amount of fruit and vegetables available to participants of the WIC nutrition program for low-income women, infants, and children.

Heba Atwa is a policy advocate at the N.C. Budget & Tax Center.

Possibly related posts:

  1. U.S. Senate COVID-19 relief proposal falls far short of need across N.C.
  2. NC early childcare system is left behind by inadequate COVID relief
  3. Earned Income Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit can help N.C. families during COVID-19
  4. We need a better state plan to help the people of NC
  5. The NCGA can and should do more to address the harms of COVID-19 

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday numbers: Offshore wind(fall) could create the clean jobs people are clamoring for

Tune in to nearly any public environmental meeting and you'll hear residents of environmental j [...]

Competing sides remain divided over details of school reopening

State Board of Ed weighs in as vetoed Senate bill remains in limbo As state Democrats and Republican [...]

North Carolina has a plan to get COVID-19 vaccines to migrant farmworkers. Its success will be crucial to protecting workers’ health. 

This month, thousands of migrant workers will begin the hard work of planting, tending and harvestin [...]

GOP says ‘no’ to state and local aid as Senate heads toward vote on COVID bill

WASHINGTON — As Democrats seek to send President Joe Biden their latest $1.9 trillion pandemic relie [...]

Stunning statistic shows how North Carolina is a national leader…in cruelty toward families in need

North Carolina legislators have provoked a lot of head-scratcher moments in recent years, but here’s [...]

NC must act with speed and transparency to distribute rental, utility relief

Last December, as North Carolina was hurtling toward an eviction tsunami, a diverse group of stakeho [...]

Steamrolled: Back in class

The post Steamrolled: Back in class appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Ham-handed power play at Fayetteville State symbolizes Trumpism in action

Near the end of one of the late 20th Century’s most outrageous and over-the-top action films – direc [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch