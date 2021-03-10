Vaccinations help drive daily COVID count below 1,000, Cooper seeks to safeguard progress

By
March 10, 2021
In COVID-19, News

More than 1.1 million North Carolinians (10.6% of the state’s population)  have now been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Governor Roy Cooper recognized the achievement Tuesday, a day that also saw fewer than a thousand (997) new COVID cases being reported. A number that low has not been seen in months.

But even with this progress, Cooper said North Carolina would not be joining states that have rescinded their statewide mask mandates.

“Our numbers are lower. That is great! We need to keep working to make sure our prevention efforts are in place.” said Cooper.

“We don’t intend to lift the mask mandate in North Carolina, and look forward to even better numbers and more progress ahead as we get more people vaccinated.”

While North Carolina’s COVID cases have declined in recent days, testing numbers for the virus are also on the decline.

DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said North Carolinians need to continue to protect each other and make a plan to get vaccinated as soon as they become eligible.

“I’m looking forward to hugging my parents for the first time in more than a year,” Cohen shared. “They are now fully vaccinated and will be visiting at the end of the month.”

North Carolina is now receiving about 225,000 first doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines each week, with second doses handled separately.

Doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine are expected to pick-up at the end of this month and into April, as manufacturing ramps up.

“We are seeing supply improve which is why we are going to continue to monitor to see how quickly we can move to Group 4,” said Cohen.

Group 4 includes anyone 16-64 years old with one or more high-risk medical conditions for severe disease from COVID-19.

North Carolina expects to begin vaccinating that group no later than March 24th.

The latest mass vaccination effort kicks off today (Wednesday) when a FEMA-run clinic opens in Greensboro, where the goal is to vaccinate as many as 3,000 people a day over the next eight weeks.

If eligible, you can call the Vaccine Help Center at 1-888-675-4567 to schedule your shot at Four Seasons Town Centre.

