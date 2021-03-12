ICYMI: A conversation about race, mass incarceration and criminal justice reform in North Carolina (Full video)

By all indications, North Carolina and the nation at-large have entered a critical and, perhaps, hopeful phase in their centuries-old conversations about race, crime, punishment and the undeniable links between them.

If you missed it this week, Policy Watch hosted a powerful conversation via Zoom exploring where things stand, how we got to this place, and where we ought to be headed.

The event featured a candid discussion between Satana Deberry, District Attorney of Durham County and Dawn Blagrove, executive director of Emancipate NC, a nonprofit advocacy group that works to dismantle structural racism and mass incarceration.

Our thanks to both DA Deberry and Blagrove for sharing their insights.

Click here to view the entire presentation.

Please watch and then share this special presentation.