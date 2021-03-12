Reviewing Biden’s first prime time address: This is what presidential leadership looks like

There were a lot of highlights last night in President Joe Biden’s first address to the nation since his inauguration — a speech that took place on the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring the COVID-19 outbreak to be a pandemic.

There was his announcement that that he is directing states to make all adults eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1. Biden’s COVID-19 advisers are projecting that enough Americans in priority groups will be able to access the vaccine by the end of April to allow for the lifting of restrictions on who can access the vaccine.

There was his announcement that the nation will have easily beaten his initial promise of getting 100 million shots in American arms within his administration’s first 100 days (it now looks like the goal will be reached in 60).

There was his announcement that his administration has secured another 100 million of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, after helping to broker a deal in which drug maker will team up with rival Merck to produce doses faster.

There was his announcement that the Department of Health and Human Services will launch a new website for individuals to check if they are eligible to volunteer to administer shots. The U.S. will also expand who is qualified to administer shots — earlier in the day his administration said it will be adding dentists, advanced and intermediate emergency medical technicians, midwives, optometrists, paramedics, physician assistants, podiatrists, respiratory therapists, and veterinarians to the list.

Biden also will seek to make it easier for Americans to find a vaccination appointment, announcing plans to launch a federal website by May 1 that will show nearby locations that have vaccines, as well as a 1-800 number for those who lack internet access. The administration also says it will deploy technology teams to states that need assistance in improving the websites they’re using to schedule vaccinations.

There was his discussion of the fact that the administration has launched federally run vaccination sites across the country, and will more than double the number of federal mass vaccination centers. More than 4,000 active duty troops will deploy to support those vaccination efforts.

And there was his discussion of the American Rescue Plan he signed earlier in the day — a massive pandemic stimulus bill that includes $20 billion to boost vaccination efforts across the country and that experts say will be one of the most effective steps to curb poverty in modern history.

But if there was an overriding highlight of the talk, it was the simple honesty, directness and competence the President displayed. Throughout the address, Biden talked like a real and genuine human being who understands the way people have been suffering, empathizes with it, and is serious about doing everything in his power to make things better.



Biden was straight with people. He admitted that we are far from out of the woods, that there will be tough times ahead and that it is imperative that Americans stick with the safety protocols that will allow us to overcome COVID-19. He asked people to make sacrifices for the common good.

The bottom line: This is what presidential leadership looks like. After a long, four year national nightmare punctuated by a concluding 10 months of terror, America has a real president again — a good, competent and honest man who can help lead us out of the wilderness in which we’ve been wandering.

Thank goodness.

States Newsroom reporter Laura Olson’s coverage of yesterday’s events contributed to this commentary.