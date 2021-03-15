Allison takes the helm at Fayetteville State University despite recent controversy

By
March 15, 2021
In Higher Ed

Fayetteville State University Chancellor Darrell Allison.

Today is the first day on the job for Fayetteville State University Chancellor Darrell Allison. The former UNC Board of Governors member and school choice lobbyist has been under criticism by alumni, students and some faculty for the highly unusual selection process that vaulted him ahead of other candidates for the $285,000 a year leadership position.

Investigative reporter Joe Killian discussed the compromised process this weekend on Policy Watch’s News & Views.

Click below to hear Killian’s interview with Rob Schofield and learn what this might mean for future university appointments.

Reporter Joe Killian

On Tuesday, the legislature’s Senate Select Committee on Nominations will consider a resolution electing former state senator Joel D. Ford to the UNC Board of Governors to replace Allison.

If approved, Ford would earn a four year term on the board.

Possibly related posts:

  1. Darrell Allison, former UNC Board of Governors member, named chancellor at Fayetteville State University
  2. National Fayetteville State Alumni Association opposes new chancellor, selection process
  3. Allison breaks silence as opposition grows to FSU chancellor appointment
  4. FSU trustees committee meets this week as protests over chancellor choice continue
  5. FSU trustees approve $12,400 to lease home for chancellor-elect

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
COVID infections and deaths shine a light of NC’s lax workplace safety oversight

When COVID-19 hit North Carolina in 2020, complaints about the safety of workers flooded the state a [...]

Federal lawsuits reveal corporate intrigue behind controversial Lumberton wood pellet plant

Active Energy left Utah to build a wood pellet plant in Lumberton. Court documents describe a Jenga [...]

Congress clears giant $1.9T emergency relief package for Biden’s signature

Nearly $9 billion in direct aid headed for North Carolina WASHINGTON — A sweeping $1.9 trillion coro [...]

Asian-American communities are experiencing unique challenges in pandemic vaccination

The pace of COVID-19 vaccinations has increased rapidly in North Carolina this month with the growth [...]

Newly discovered innocence cases show how old problems still haunt the N.C. death penalty

Last month two men were newly added to the list of innocent people who had been sentenced to death i [...]

Stunning statistic shows how North Carolina is a national leader…in cruelty toward families in need

North Carolina legislators have provoked a lot of head-scratcher moments in recent years, but here’s [...]

NC must act with speed and transparency to distribute rental, utility relief

Last December, as North Carolina was hurtling toward an eviction tsunami, a diverse group of stakeho [...]

Steamrolled: Back in class

The post Steamrolled: Back in class appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Summer Reporting Intern

NC Policy Watch is hiring a summer reporting intern. Click here to learn more. 

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch