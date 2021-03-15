Allison takes the helm at Fayetteville State University despite recent controversy

Today is the first day on the job for Fayetteville State University Chancellor Darrell Allison. The former UNC Board of Governors member and school choice lobbyist has been under criticism by alumni, students and some faculty for the highly unusual selection process that vaulted him ahead of other candidates for the $285,000 a year leadership position.

Investigative reporter Joe Killian discussed the compromised process this weekend on Policy Watch’s News & Views.

Click below to hear Killian’s interview with Rob Schofield and learn what this might mean for future university appointments.

On Tuesday, the legislature’s Senate Select Committee on Nominations will consider a resolution electing former state senator Joel D. Ford to the UNC Board of Governors to replace Allison.

If approved, Ford would earn a four year term on the board.