Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson to create task force to root out ‘indoctrination’ of students in schools

Last month, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson made strident arguments against adoption of new state social studies standards that he said are “political in nature” and unfairly portray America as “systemically racist.”

The State Board of Education approved the new standards despite Robinson’s objection. The standards direct educators to include diverse perspectives in history lessons. Schools will begin using the new standards in the fall.

Robinson, a Republican from Greensboro and the state’s first Black lieutenant governor, isn’t finished fighting against what he says is the indoctrination of children by liberal educators.

He announced Monday that he will create a new task force titled “Fairness and Accountability in the Classroom for Teachers and Students” (F.A.C.T.S.) to give students, teachers and parents a “voice to speak out about cases of bias, inappropriate material, or indoctrination they see or experience in public schools.”

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Robinson said the task force will be made up of education professionals.

“It [the task force] will seek to compile and assess legitimate reports from across the state, assist those who need help navigating the bureaucratic process surrounding education, and provide a platform to disseminate information regarding indoctrination in public schools,” Robinson said.

The lieutenant governor has scheduled a press conference to discuss the task force Tuesday at 2 p.m., on the front steps of Hawkins Hartness House at 310 N. Blount Street in Raleigh.