Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson to create task force to root out ‘indoctrination’ of students in schools

By
March 15, 2021
In Education, News

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson

Last month, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson made strident arguments against adoption of new state social studies standards that he said are “political in nature” and unfairly portray America as “systemically racist.”

The State Board of Education approved the new standards despite Robinson’s objection. The standards direct educators to include diverse perspectives in history lessons. Schools will begin using the new standards in the fall.

Robinson, a Republican from Greensboro and the state’s first Black lieutenant governor, isn’t finished fighting against what he says is the indoctrination of children by liberal educators.

He announced Monday that he will create a new task force titled “Fairness and Accountability in the Classroom for Teachers and Students” (F.A.C.T.S.) to give students, teachers and parents a “voice to speak out about cases of bias, inappropriate material, or indoctrination they see or experience in public schools.”

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Robinson said the task force will be made up of education professionals.

“It [the task force] will seek to compile and assess legitimate reports from across the state, assist those who need help navigating the bureaucratic process surrounding education, and provide a platform to disseminate information regarding indoctrination in public schools,” Robinson said.

The lieutenant governor has scheduled a press conference to discuss the task force Tuesday at 2 p.m., on the front steps of Hawkins Hartness House at 310 N. Blount Street in Raleigh.

Possibly related posts:

  1. Revised social studies standards remain a hot topic for State Board of Education
  2. State Board of Education OKs new social study standards; Lt. Governor calls it ‘irresponsible’
  3. New social studies standards criticized by conservatives on State Board of Education
  4. Black Democrats take issue with Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s claim that there is no ‘systemic racism’
  5. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson launches petition to stop approval of new social studies standards

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday numbers: A closer look at the case for reparations for Black Americans

Last week Policy Watch spoke with Dr. William Darity, professor of Public Policy at Duke University, [...]

More than 100,000 N.C. children could be lifted out of poverty by federal stimulus bill

Expanded child tax credit is called a "game changer" The economic stimulus bill President [...]

COVID infections and deaths shine a light of NC’s lax workplace safety oversight

When COVID-19 hit North Carolina in 2020, complaints about the safety of workers flooded the state a [...]

Federal lawsuits reveal corporate intrigue behind controversial Lumberton wood pellet plant

Active Energy left Utah to build a wood pellet plant in Lumberton. Court documents describe a Jenga [...]

It’s…it’s…a compromise?!?!

The post It’s…it’s…a compromise?!?! appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Newly discovered innocence cases show how old problems still haunt the N.C. death penalty

Last month two men were newly added to the list of innocent people who had been sentenced to death i [...]

Stunning statistic shows how North Carolina is a national leader…in cruelty toward families in need

North Carolina legislators have provoked a lot of head-scratcher moments in recent years, but here’s [...]

NC must act with speed and transparency to distribute rental, utility relief

Last December, as North Carolina was hurtling toward an eviction tsunami, a diverse group of stakeho [...]

Summer Reporting Intern

NC Policy Watch is hiring a summer reporting intern. Click here to learn more. 

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch