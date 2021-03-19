U.S. House passes Dreamers bill over GOP objections, as immigration debate intensifies

By
March 19, 2021
In immigration, News

Possibly related posts:

  1. New attempt in Congress to help Dreamers runs into familiar obstacles
  2. Biden immigration overhaul would open a door to citizenship for 11 million people
  3. Biden rolls back Trump policy on separation of migrant children from their parents

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Democrat Joel Ford, straddling the political fence between right and left, elected to conservative UNC Board of Governors

Former State Sen. Joel Ford was elected to the UNC Board of Governors Wednesday, becoming the conser [...]

Natural gas gets a pass in new bill to further curb local government authority

A bill before the legislature would give preferential treatment to the natural gas industry, which h [...]

NC courts expand in-person proceedings, but online options may not be going anywhere

As with many other public and private institutions, the North Carolina court system is slowly but su [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at the case for reparations for Black Americans

Last week Policy Watch spoke with Dr. William Darity, professor of Public Policy at Duke University, [...]

Must read: Education reform advocates respond to state’s proposed plan to comply with the Leandro mandate for NC public schools

News item:  Yesterday, the state defendants in the long running Leandro school finance case submitte [...]

America needs to make it easier for everyone to vote. NC can and should help

It comes as little surprise that politicians have long generally favored voting rules that they have [...]

It’s time to end gerrymandering for good in North Carolina

RALEIGH – It was 209 years ago this month that “gerrymandering” was coined, and our nation has paid [...]

It’s…it’s…a compromise?!?!

The post It’s…it’s…a compromise?!?! appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Summer Reporting Intern

NC Policy Watch is hiring a summer reporting intern. Click here to learn more. 

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch