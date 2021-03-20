Weekend humor from Celia Rivenbark: Time for QAnon to get the, ahem, “royal” treatment

By
March 20, 2021
In Commentary

Perhaps we have a secret weapon we never dreamed of in the fight to restore sanity to all those brainwashed QAnon cult members living and breeding across this great country.

Yes, that’s right. We must now send in…Meghan Markle, who, according to Prince Harry showed him he had been mind-warped by evildoers in The Firm, which is Meghanspeak for the royal family cult.

“I was trapped but I didn’t know I was trapped,” Harry confided to  O. Note that “O,” like “Q,” is known by one initial but the difference is O uses her powers to share favorite eyebrow pencil not attempt to overthrow democracy using an army of ragtag real housewives of Racine and their idiot spawn.

“Meghan saved me,” Harry confessed to O, explaining he never realized until he married the American actress he was stuck in an oppressive situation. (To be fair, his mama tried to tell us all this stuff a quarter century ago, but apparently we weren’t ready to hear it.)

As they say in no foxhunt ever: Unleash the Meghan! You get an intervention and you get an intervention and you…well, you get the idea.

Unfortunately, we can’t just dispatch Meghan Markle to smite Q because we’re not exactly sure whether he or she is a highly placed government official or the line cook at Chili’s in Slackjaw, Mississippi. With your Jim Joneses, your Chuck Mansons, your Dave Koreshes…you knew who the target was and where he lived. This Q stuff? Much tougher.

Harry speaks in the grateful manner of one who has been freed from a suffocating life that kept him from being his true self. I imagine some of you are thinking you could cozy up to that kind of suffocation when the perks include free palaces and all the organ meat pudding you can eat but, y’all. The Firm stifles all in its culty, inbred ranks. Even Queen Elizabeth, an altogether different kind of Q, has had to sacrifice all sorts of personal freedom for the good of the Crown. Maybe that’s why she was left largely unscathed by the O interview as both Harry and Meghan stated she had been very kind to them.

Mentions of Harry’s dad, Charles, and brother, William, were decidedly frostier. To be sure some accusations were dreadful (a nameless member of The Firm asked, once born, exactly how black Archie might be expected to look as if he were on a Sherwin Williams color wheel instead of a flesh and blood baby. (“Might we expect his majesty to be a Mocha Sunrise or more of an Ebony Dreamscape?”) and some were a bit silly (who made whom cry over the flower girl dresses).

There’s speculation that Meghan’s relocating of her deprogrammed Harry to a sun-splashed mansion on the California coast signals the beginning of the end of The Firm. High time. The royal family and its hangers-on cost a fortune to maintain and once you get a sniff of the racism rooted within, you are exponentially less charmed by cute pix of royal Corgis wearing velvet coats to ward off the famous British chill.

While I’m sure some will be sad to see the demise of The Firm Cult, I look forward to seeing the Windsors gather some day like normal folk at a potluck reunion at the Legion hall with everybody wearing matching T shirts provided by that cousin who winks and says they “fell off the back of a truck.” Every. Single. Time. For now, it’s onward to  QAnon, Megs. You’re on American soil now; get your hands dirty.

Celia Rivenbark is a NYT-bestselling author and columnist. Write her at [email protected].

No related posts.

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Legislation to make autism services more accessible on the fast track at the General Assembly

Bipartisan Senate and House bills would follow lead of other states in licensing behavior analysts I [...]

Democrat Joel Ford, straddling the political fence between right and left, elected to conservative UNC Board of Governors

Former State Sen. Joel Ford was elected to the UNC Board of Governors Wednesday, becoming the conser [...]

Natural gas gets a pass in new bill to further curb local government authority

A bill before the legislature would give preferential treatment to the natural gas industry, which h [...]

NC courts expand in-person proceedings, but online options may not be going anywhere

As with many other public and private institutions, the North Carolina court system is slowly but su [...]

Must read: Education reform advocates respond to state’s proposed plan to comply with the Leandro mandate for NC public schools

News item:  Yesterday, the state defendants in the long running Leandro school finance case submitte [...]

America needs to make it easier for everyone to vote. NC can and should help

It comes as little surprise that politicians have long generally favored voting rules that they have [...]

It’s time to end gerrymandering for good in North Carolina

RALEIGH – It was 209 years ago this month that “gerrymandering” was coined, and our nation has paid [...]

It’s…it’s…a compromise?!?!

The post It’s…it’s…a compromise?!?! appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Summer Reporting Intern

NC Policy Watch is hiring a summer reporting intern. Click here to learn more. 

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch