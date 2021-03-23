With more than 3.5 million shots given, what we know about who is getting vaccinated

Just over 20% of North Carolina’s population is now at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19. Nearly 13% of the state is fully protected.

This afternoon Governor Roy Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force will provide an update of vaccination efforts at 2:00pm at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh,

View live stream here.

Last week more than 362,000 shots were administered. Counties with the highest number of vaccinations include:

Wake County
242,485 people partially vaccinated
21.8% of population partially vaccinated

Mecklenburg County
179,388 people partially vaccinated
16.2% of population partially vaccinated

Guilford County
121,627 people partially vaccinated
22.6% of population partially vaccinated

Durham County
81,261 people partially vaccinated
25.3 % of population partially vaccinated

Forsyth County
78,056 people partially vaccinated
26.4% of population partially vaccinated

Find a vaccine location

Source: NCDHHS

And here’s a closer look at the racial breakdown of who is getting the shots:

Source: NCDHHS

On Monday, state health officials recorded 1,248 new cases of COVID-19, a 5.8% daily positive rate with 924 people currently hospitalized.

