With more than 3.5 million shots given, what we know about who is getting vaccinated

Just over 20% of North Carolina’s population is now at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19. Nearly 13% of the state is fully protected.

This afternoon Governor Roy Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force will provide an update of vaccination efforts at 2:00pm at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh,

Last week more than 362,000 shots were administered. Counties with the highest number of vaccinations include:

Wake County

242,485 people partially vaccinated

21.8% of population partially vaccinated

Mecklenburg County

179,388 people partially vaccinated

16.2% of population partially vaccinated

Guilford County

121,627 people partially vaccinated

22.6% of population partially vaccinated

Durham County

81,261 people partially vaccinated

25.3 % of population partially vaccinated

Forsyth County

78,056 people partially vaccinated

26.4% of population partially vaccinated

And here’s a closer look at the racial breakdown of who is getting the shots:

On Monday, state health officials recorded 1,248 new cases of COVID-19, a 5.8% daily positive rate with 924 people currently hospitalized.