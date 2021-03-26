Rep. Dan Bishop fined for late report of campaign contributions, including one from Louis Dejoy

By
March 26, 2021
In News

Rep. Dan Bishop

Postmaster General Louis Dejoy

As Raleigh’s News & Observer reported this morning, North Carolina’s 9th District congressman, Republican Rep. Dan Bishop, has been fined $11,634 by the Federal Elections Commission for late reporting of campaign contributions in the 2019 special election in which he defeated Democratic candidate Dan McCready.

This is from McClatchy reporter Brian Murphy’s story:

It was the second-largest administrative fine by the FEC for a North Carolina candidate since 2000, according to an FEC database. Former U.S. Rep. Robert Pittenger, who held the seat before Bishop, was fined $31,010 over his 48-hour reports in 2012.

The size of the fine is tied to the amount of money raised in these cases, not the seriousness of the violation.

Campaigns are required to disclose contributions of $1,000 or more received late in campaigns within 48 hours of receiving the donation. The FEC said the Bishop campaign did not submit the so-called “48-hour reports” for $110,503.60 received between Aug. 22 and Sept. 7, 2019.

The special election was on Sept. 10, 2019.

The campaign did report the donations in its post-election filing.

The FEC ruling lists more than $110,000 that the campaign received in amounts of $1,000 or more between August 26 and September 7 of 2019 that it failed to report in timely fashion. Twenty-two of the 58 contributions listed were for the maximum amount then allowed for individuals under federal law — $2,800. That list, in turn, included a number of conservative donors from around the country. One of the most notable, however, was from North Carolina: current U.S. Postmaster General Louis Dejoy of Greensboro.

Of course, the fact that Dejoy would be on such a list comes as little surprise. As NPR reported in May of 2020, shortly after Dejoy was named Postmaster General:

DeJoy has contributed more than $1.2 million to the Trump Victory Fund, and millions more to Republican Party organizations and candidates, according to Federal Election Commission records. He was also in charge of fundraising for the Republican National Convention.

Dejoy, the husband of controversial former North Carolina Health and Human Services Secretary Aldona Wos, has also been a lightning rod for controversy during his time at the Postal Service. A wide array of advocates and observers have called for his removal or resignation and just today, the Washington Post reported that several Democrats have introduced legislation that would block parts of Dejoy’s recently announced restructuring plan for the agency.

Bishop, in contrast, has been a Dejoy supporter. According to Spectrum News, the congressman issued an endorsement of Dejoy right after his selection was announced last May, saying “We need accountability. Louis Dejoy will get accountability.”

No related posts.

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Senate committee rehashes 2020 battles over election rules – here’s what happened and what they were debating

Republicans on the Senate Redistricting and Elections Committee questioned the legitimacy of rule ch [...]

Bill seeks to prevent transgender women from competing on women’s athletic teams

A new bill introduced this week in the N.C. House would ban transgender women from competing on wome [...]

Decision to reopen schools forces resignation of popular Durham teacher who’d been teaching from overseas

Supporters' pleas for school district to allow Jordan High chorus teacher to continue virtual i [...]

Durham’s McDougald Terrace disaster, one year later

A year ago, hundreds of families were evacuated from a Durham public housing community just as the p [...]

GOP senators push absentee ballot bill to address their top fear: Too many votes

With Republican lawmakers throughout the land making “election integrity” a favorite cause and rally [...]

Violence against AAPI community highlights five hard truths about racism and how we should respond

These are especially difficult times in the United States when it comes to matters of race and ethni [...]

Teacher’s Pest…

The post Teacher’s Pest… appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Must read: Education reform advocates respond to state’s proposed plan to comply with the Leandro mandate for NC public schools

News item:  Yesterday, the state defendants in the long running Leandro school finance case submitte [...]

Summer Reporting Intern

NC Policy Watch is hiring a summer reporting intern. Click here to learn more. 

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch