U.S. House committee probes ‘systemic’ USDA discrimination against Black farmers

By
March 26, 2021
In News, race

Possibly related posts:

  1. U.S. Senate confirms Tom Vilsack for a second stint as Agriculture secretary
  2. Ag nominee Vilsack battles skepticism from Black farmers ahead of confirmation hearing

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Senate committee rehashes 2020 battles over election rules – here’s what happened and what they were debating

Republicans on the Senate Redistricting and Elections Committee questioned the legitimacy of rule ch [...]

Bill seeks to prevent transgender women from competing on women’s athletic teams

A new bill introduced this week in the N.C. House would ban transgender women from competing on wome [...]

Decision to reopen schools forces resignation of popular Durham teacher who’d been teaching from overseas

Supporters' pleas for school district to allow Jordan High chorus teacher to continue virtual i [...]

Durham’s McDougald Terrace disaster, one year later

A year ago, hundreds of families were evacuated from a Durham public housing community just as the p [...]

Violence against AAPI community highlights five hard truths about racism and how we should respond

These are especially difficult times in the United States when it comes to matters of race and ethni [...]

Teacher’s Pest…

The post Teacher’s Pest… appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Must read: Education reform advocates respond to state’s proposed plan to comply with the Leandro mandate for NC public schools

News item:  Yesterday, the state defendants in the long running Leandro school finance case submitte [...]

America needs to make it easier for everyone to vote. NC can and should help

It comes as little surprise that politicians have long generally favored voting rules that they have [...]

Summer Reporting Intern

NC Policy Watch is hiring a summer reporting intern. Click here to learn more. 

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch