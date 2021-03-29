Sen. Tillis to undergo surgery for prostate cancer

Senator Thom Tillis revealed Monday that he will undergo surgery next week following a diagnosis of prostate cancer.

North Carolina’s junior senator says the cancer was detected early and he expects to make a full recovery.

Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers in American men with about 248,530 new cases diagnosed each year, according to the American Cancer Society.

The 60-year-old Republican notes that he was ‘blessed’ to have had the cancer show up in a routine screening.

Annual physical exams are just one of the preventive benefits covered under the Affordable Care Act.

