Cooper extends eviction moratorium through June

By
March 31, 2021
In COVID-19, News

Governor Roy Cooper has extended North Carolina’s statewide residential eviction moratorium through June 30th, bringing the state in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s recent extension of a nationwide moratorium.

“Even though North Carolina is turning the corner on this pandemic, many are still struggling,” said Gov. Cooper, in a statement released late Tuesday.

The State’s eviction moratorium halts evictions for nonpayment of rent, putting in place certain procedures for landlords and tenants who may qualify for protection from eviction.

Health experts say the moratorium is a critical tool to curb homelessness and prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

To offset the losses, the Cooper administration created the HOPE Program, making direct payments to landlords. To date, that program has awarded over $140 million to nearly 37,000 applicants.

Read Cooper’s order halting evictions here.

A second order (Executive Order 207) expedites the processing of unemployment insurance claims and is also effective through June 30, 2021.

