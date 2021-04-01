Special Report: Dozens of members of Congress are vaccinated against COVID-19, but some still hesitate

By
April 1, 2021
In COVID-19, News

Possibly related posts:

  1. NC to focus on speed and those 65+ in effort to expand COVID vaccinations
  2. After initial distribution, NC faces uncertainty about federal shipments of future vaccines
  3. Biden rolls out $1.9 trillion emergency package to battle pandemic and economic crises
  4. With 95% of NC’s COVID vaccines administered, focus shifts to supply, providing more certainty
  5. UNC-Chapel Hill professors call for chancellor’s resignation over “serial dishonesty”

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Special report: The GOP’s national effort to make voting more difficult

As strategy shifts from election lawsuits to laws, voting rights advocates warn of Tennessee As Repu [...]

Mystery deepens over origin of dangerous chemicals found at massive gasoline spill

Colonial Pipeline's own tests indicate high levels of PFAS that could be linked to clean-up eff [...]

Update from Virginia: Death penalty abolished, marijuana could be legal by summer

Editor's note: The chasm between the policies pursued by legislative leaders in North Carolina [...]

Monday Numbers: A closer look at Gov. Cooper’s budget

Gov. Roy Cooper's $27 billion budget for the next two years touches every segment of state gove [...]

Trans Day of Visibility offers chance for community to stand in solidarity and support

Visibility within the transgender community is often a Catch-22, especially for trans people of colo [...]

Election fraud? Trans athletes? Term limits? Rudderless GOP flails wildly in search of issues

Say what you will about Donald Trump, but there was a cynical, P.T. Barnum-like genius to his brief [...]

Bucking ‘Bronco.’

The post Bucking ‘Bronco.’ appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

GOP senators push absentee ballot bill to address their top fear: Too many votes

With Republican lawmakers throughout the land making “election integrity” a favorite cause and rally [...]

Summer Reporting Intern

NC Policy Watch is hiring a summer reporting intern. Click here to learn more. 

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch