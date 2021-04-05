New poll shows broad support for automatic voter registration, an end to gerrymandering

April 5, 2021
Image: NC State Board of Elections

New polling from the Democratic-affiliated research and advocacy group Carolina Forward finds strong support for a pair of progressive democracy reforms already implemented in a number of other states, but long resisted by the GOP leadership at the North Carolina General Assembly: automatic voter registration and an end to partisan gerrymandering.

This is from the news release that accompanied publication of the poll results:

The latest Carolina Forward poll shows that automatic voter registration is very popular in North Carolina. 56% of North Carolina registered voters support automatic voter registration, compared to only 40% opposed. Majorities of both Democrats (85%) and Independents (52%) support the proposal, as well as 1 in 4 Republicans (28%).

…The new poll also revealed that gerrymandering remains a top voting issue, with large majorities of every political affiliation supportive of ending the practice.

The poll found that 65% of registered voters agreed with the statement that “ending gerrymandering is an important voting issue to me” while only 11% disagreed. Just under 25% were unsure.

The polling also found continued solid support for Gov. Roy Cooper’s job performance (52%-approve, 40% disapprove) and handing of the COVID-19 pandemic (54%-positive, 44%-negative).

The survey was conducted March 31 to April 1 by Public Policy Polling.

