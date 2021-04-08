Veteran economist explains the deal on debt, deficits and economic recovery in simple, two-minute video

If you’re among the people who find themselves worrying about public debt and deficit spending in the wake of recent decisions to spend big federal dollars on economic recovery, be sure to check out and share this video from veteran economist Josh Bivens of the Economic Policy Institute. His basic message: borrowing isn’t always a great idea (like when Trump and the GOP did it to give giant tax breaks to the well-off), but right now, it’s essential and the American Rescue Plan is doing it in the right way.

Policymakers should not let scare tactics about debt and deficits get in the way of an effective pandemic response. EPI research director @joshbivens_DC

explains why the federal government should spend smart—not avoid spending. pic.twitter.com/FHfP1BQejq — Economic Policy Institute (@EconomicPolicy) April 5, 2021