Biden administration spells out exactly what the American Jobs Plan would mean for NC

The Need for Action in North Carolina

For decades, infrastructure in North Carolina has suffered from a systemic lack of investment. The need for action is clear: The American Jobs Plan will make a historic investment in our nation’s infrastructure.

ROADS AND BRIDGES : In North Carolina there are 1,460 bridges and over 3,116 miles of highway in poor condition. Since 2011, commute times have increased by 10. 7% in North Carolina and on average, each driver pays $ 500 per year in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair . The American Jobs Plan will devote more than $600 billion to transform our nations’ transportation infrastructure and make it more resilient, including $115 billion repairing roads and bridges.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION : North Carolinians who take public transportation spend an extra 59. 9% of their time commuting and non-White households are 3 .4 times more likely to commute via public transportation. 15% of trains and other transit vehicles in the state are past useful life. The American Jobs Plan will modernize public transit with an $85 billion investment.

RESILIENT INFRASTRUCTURE : From 2010 to 2020, North Carolina has experienced 42 extreme weather events, costing the state up to $ 50 billion in damages. The President is calling for $50 billion to improve the resiliency of our infrastructure and support communities’ recovery from disaster.

DRINKING WATER : Over the next 20 years, North Carolina’s drinking water infrastructure will require $16 .8 billion in additional funding. The American Jobs Plan includes a $111 billion investment to ensure clean, safe drinking water is a right in all communities.

HOUSING : In part due to a lack of available and affordable housing, 632,000 renters in North Carolina are rent burdened, meaning they spend more than 30% of their income on rent. The President proposes investing over $200 billion to increase housing supply and address the affordable housing crisis.

BROADBAND : 6.5% of North Carolinians live in areas where, by one definition, there is no broadband infrastructure that provides minimally acceptable speeds. And 56. 3% of North Carolinians live in areas where there is only one such internet provider. Even where infrastructure is available, broadband may be too expensive to be within reach. 14% of North Carolina households do not have an internet subscription. The American Jobs Plan will invest $100 billion to bring universal, reliable, high-speed, and affordable coverage to every family in America.

CAREGIVING : Across the country, hundreds of thousands of older adults and people with disabilities are in need of home and community -based services. The President’s plan will invest $400 billion to help more people access care and improve the quality of caregiving jobs.

CHILD CARE : In North Carolina, there is an estimated $660 million gap in what school s need to do maintenance and make improvements and 44% of residents live in a childcare desert . The American Jobs Plan will modernize our nation’s schools and early learning facilities and build new ones in neighborhoods across North Carolina and the country.

MANUFACTURING : Manufacturers account for more than 18% of total output in North Carolina, employing 473,000 workers, or 10. 4% of the state’s workforce. The American Job’s Plan will invest $300 billion to retool and revitalize American manufacturers , including providing incentives for manufacturers to invest in innovative energy projects.

HOME ENERGY : In North Carolina, an average low -income family spends 8 -1 0% of their income on home energy costs forcing tough choices between paying energy bills and buying food, medicine or other essentials. The American Jobs Plan will upgrade low -income homes to make them more energy efficient through a historic investment in the Weatherization Assistance Program , a new Clean Energy and Sustainability Accelerator to finance building improvements, and expanded tax credits to support home energy upgrades .

CLEAN ENERGY JOBS : As of 2019, there were 1 12, 720 North Carolinians working in clean energy, and the American Jobs Plan invests in creating more good paying union jobs advancing clean energy production by extending and expanding tax credits for clean energy generation, carbon capture an d sequestration and clean energy manufacturing.