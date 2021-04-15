Something old, something new for the State Board of Education

Gov. Roy Cooper has nominated Eric Davis, the State Board of Education chairman and Alan Duncan, the board’s vice chairman, for new eight-year terms.

Cooper also nominated Melody Chalmers McClain, a Cumberland County Schools assistant superintendent and Ronald Hargrave, former superintendent of Scotland County Schools to serve on the board that oversees North Carolina’s K-12 public schools.

The General Assembly must confirm the nominations.

McClain would replace Olivia Oxendine, a Pat McCrory appointee who has represented the Sandhills or 4th educational district since 2013. Hargrave would fill an at-large vacancy.

Here are brief bios shared Thursday in a press release from Cooper’s office:

Davis is from Charlotte and is also a McCrory appointee. He represents the 6th educational district. Davis served as an Airborne Ranger combat engineer officer in the United States Army and is a professional engineer in North Carolina. He served on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education representing District 5 in 2009 and was its chairman from 2009 to 2011. Davis also served as chair of the City of Charlotte Privatization/Competition Advisory Committee and the CMS Bond Oversight Committee. Davis was elected state board chairman in September 2018. He served as the board’s vice chairman from April 2018 to September of 2018. He’s been on the board since 2015

Duncan is from Greensboro and represents the 5th educational district. Duncan is a lawyer for Turning Point Litigation. He is a past president of the North Carolina Bar Association and the North Carolina Association of Defense Attorneys. He served a total of 18 years on the Guilford County Board of Education and 16 years as chairman. Cooper appointed Duncan to the board in 2018 to complete the term of Buddy Collins, who resigned.

McClain is from Fayetteville. McClain would represent the 4th educational district. She’s an assistant superintendent of Cumberland County Schools. In 2020, McClain was the North Carolina African American Leaders in Education Honoree. She served on the Governor’s Commission on Access to a Sound Basic Education and the NC Association of Principals and Assistant Principal Board of Directors.

Hargrave of Advance was nominated to serve as a member at-large. Hargrave served as superintendent of Scotland County Schools for six years. He also served as deputy superintendent, assistant superintendent for secondary education, executive director of student support services and middle school curriculum in the Iredell-Statesville School District. Hargrave is also a veteran, having achieved the rank of Sergeant First Class in the United States Army.