Why stop with the Senate? Robinson should go ahead and declare for President in 2024

The word is out that North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is contemplating a run for the soon-to-be-vacated U.S. Senate seat of Republican Richard Burr. This is from a story by Travis Fain of WRAL:

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, one of the more popular Republican politicians in North Carolina, is “seriously considering” a jump into the state’s 2022 U.S. Senate race, a spokesperson confirmed Wednesday. A second source, a Republican operative in the state, also said Robinson is “seriously considering” the move, that he reached out to other senior elected Republicans about it and that he “has been encouraged to enter.” Both sources asked that their names not be used, but one is a spokesperson for Robinson himself and the other a well-known operative. Other signs point to his interest as well. A survey of likely GOP primary voters, taken earlier this month, indicates Robinson could be a front-runner in the race, if former President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, stays out.

While perhaps a bit surprising given that the sum total of Robinson’s lifetime service in public office now stands at 98 days in a job with no real responsibilities (that’s how long he’s been Lite Guv after a rather bizarre, out-of-nowhere political rise that stemmed from having delivered a pro-gun rant at Greensboro City Council meeting), Robinson is clearly possessed of at least three attributes that are vitally important for politicians in 21st Century America — especially in the Trumpified Republican Party.

First, he has no record of public service or accomplishment in government. Indeed, it’s a little unclear exactly what he did before he ran for office either. His Wikipedia page — for what it’s worth — reports the following about his life prior to running for office:

His own campaign page provides a few more details and presents a somewhat rosier picture.

Either way, this is perfect for a modern politician as, just as the case with Donald Trump in 2016, it give his opponents nothing in the world of government or policy for which to blame him.

Second, Robinson has apparently had his share of financial issues. This is the extent of what Wikipedia says about his personal life:

Robinson and his wife, Yolanda, have two children.[3] They live in High Point, North Carolina.[5] Robinson has filed for bankruptcy on three separate occasions, has been sued for payments, and had liens placed on him by the Internal Revenue Service as recently as 2012. He says that he has straightened out his financial problems.[7]

This too, is perfect. What could be more in keeping with the numerous examples set by Trump than having an extended history of trouble with creditors and repeatedly finding yourself in court over financial disputes? Today’s Republican voters clearly appreciate a candidate who knows how to take care of Number One.

And third and finally, like Trump, Robinson clearly thinks big. After all, who would have thought that philandering, casino-owning TV barker with no record of public service or accomplishment could leap from the tabloids to the White House in a campaign rooted in a blatant lie about the birthplace of his predecessor?

If Trump could pull that off, who’s to say Robinson can’t follow a similar path to the Senate?

Indeed, given this backdrop, Robinson might as well go ahead and declare for the presidency in 2024 now and run two races at once. After all, has anyone really double-checked where Joe Biden was born?