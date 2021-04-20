NC officials react to guilty verdicts in the trial of Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd

Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12) :



“Justice was served today, and while that will not bring back George Floyd or the countless thousands lost to state-sanctioned violence, it means the millions of Americans struggling, fighting to breathe free are closer to living in a just, beloved community. Thank you to the judge, the jurors, and the officers of the court for your work,” said Adams.

“However, in spite of today’s verdict, our work continues. The Senate must pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to ensure that no other father, mother, son, daughter, aunt, uncle, sister, brother or loved one again dies at the hands of the police without accountability. Without passing the bill that bears his name, true justice for George Floyd and countless other victims still remains to be served.”



Congressman David Price (NC-04):



Today’s guilty verdict is a just response to a heinous crime. But George Floyd should be alive today, and the best way to honor his memory is to ensure that others do not suffer and die as he did. Most obviously, Congress must pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. — Rep. David E. Price (@RepDavidEPrice) April 21, 2021

Congresswoman Deborah Ross (NC-02):

While nothing can bring George Floyd back to his family, today's verdict is a step towards justice. We must all work together, in his memory, to achieve equal justice and institute long-overdue police reforms – including the Justice in Policing Act. — Deborah Ross (@DeborahRossNC) April 20, 2021

Congresswoman Kathy Manning (NC-06):

Governor Roy Cooper:

I appreciate the jury’s work for justice. George Floyd’s death shouldn’t have happened and we must continue to work to bring positive change to our state and country. – RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) April 20, 2021