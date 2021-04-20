NC officials react to guilty verdicts in the trial of Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd

By
April 20, 2021
News

Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12) :


“Justice was served today, and while that will not bring back George Floyd or the countless thousands lost to state-sanctioned violence, it means the millions of Americans struggling, fighting to breathe free are closer to living in a just, beloved community. Thank you to the judge, the jurors, and the officers of the court for your work,” said Adams.

“However, in spite of today’s verdict, our work continues. The Senate must pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to ensure that no other father, mother, son, daughter, aunt, uncle, sister, brother or loved one again dies at the hands of the police without accountability. Without passing the bill that bears his name, true justice for George Floyd and countless other victims still remains to be served.”


Congressman David Price (NC-04):

Congresswoman Deborah Ross (NC-02):

Congresswoman Kathy Manning (NC-06):

Governor Roy Cooper:

