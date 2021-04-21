NAACP leader calls for justice, rapid release of information in Elizabeth City ‘officer-involved’ shooting (Video)

Multiple news outlets are reporting that a Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a Black 40-year-old father of 10 named Andrew Brown in Elizabeth City today. Few details of the incident are available at this point, though Portsmouth, Virginia-based WAVY-TV reported that the shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. while deputies served a search warrant. The station also reported that witnesses said Brown was shot in his car and that six to eight shots were fired.

In the aftermath of the event, WAVY also recorded the interview posted below with local NAACP leader Keith Rivers who issued a plea for justice and the swift release of any information — including body camera footage — that the sheriff’s office may have.

UPDATE: WAVY reporter Jason Marks has also reported that there is body cam video of the shooting and that he had observed that the rear window of Brown’s car has been shot out.

The station also reported that: