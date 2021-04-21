NAACP leader calls for justice, rapid release of information in Elizabeth City ‘officer-involved’ shooting (Video)

By
April 21, 2021
Multiple news outlets are reporting that a Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a Black 40-year-old father of 10 named Andrew Brown in Elizabeth City today. Few details of the incident are available at this point, though Portsmouth, Virginia-based WAVY-TV reported that the shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. while deputies served a search warrant. The station also reported that witnesses said Brown was shot in his car and that six to eight shots were fired.

In the aftermath of the event, WAVY also recorded the interview posted below with local NAACP leader Keith Rivers who issued a plea for justice and the swift release of any information — including body camera footage — that the sheriff’s office may have.

UPDATE: WAVY reporter Jason Marks has also reported that there is body cam video of the shooting and that he had observed that the rear window of Brown’s car has been shot out.

The station also reported that:

There will also be an emergency Elizabeth City council meeting tonight at 6. WAVY spoke with District Attorney Andrew Womble, who says he is calling for a thorough investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation.

