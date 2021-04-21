North Carolina expects to lift most pandemic-related restrictions on June 1

Getting two-thirds of adults vaccinated is key

With COVID vaccines readily available and more people getting vaccinated, Governor Roy Cooper said the state expects to lift many pandemic-related restrictions by June 1st.

This would include dispensing with mandatory social distancing, capacity, and mass gathering restrictions, assuming that trends remain stable.

North Carolina will continue to have its mask mandate through the month of May. After June 1st, the hope is to only require masks at public places indoors.

The Governor plans to issue a new executive order next week outlining in detail safety restrictions for the month of May.

“Each shot in an arm is a step closer to putting this pandemic in the rearview mirror,” said Cooper.

Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said that if North Carolina can get two-thirds of the adult population partially protected with at least one shot, the state should be able to safely lift most executive order restrictions.

“This is where North Carolinians really need to roll up their sleeves and help us get to that goal,” explained Cohen.

Currently, the state has administered over 6.5 million COVID vaccines and 46.9% of North Carolina’s adult population has received one vaccine.

Nearly 36% of adults are fully vaccinated.

The administration will also be launching a ‘Bring Summer Back‘ campaign, encouraging people to get fully vaccinated this spring so that this summer can be as normal as possible.

On Wednesday, the state recorded 1,963 new cases of COVID-19 with 1,168 people hospitalized, a slight increase in recent days.

“We want everybody to get vaccinated.That’s really how we can turn the corner,” said Cooper.

Click below to hear Sec. Cohen discuss the push and priority to reach the two-thirds vaccination benchmark.

Click here to find a vaccine location.