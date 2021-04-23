Breaking: Federal health regulators urge states to restart use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

By
April 23, 2021
In COVID-19, News

Possibly related posts:

  1. North Carolina joins other states in halting use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine following six severe reactions, one death
  2. This is the toughest part of the pandemic. Next year will be better, says former FDA commissioner
  3. CDC panel advises states to prioritize health care workers, nursing home residents for COVID-19 vaccine
  4. States just one step away from COVID-19 vaccine rollout after federal panel OK
  5. Pause for Johnson & Johnson vaccine extended as federal health panel wrestles with next steps

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
PW exclusive: NC minister who counseled George Floyd’s family discusses the Chauvin verdict

Rev. Gregory Drumwright, who was in the courtroom Tuesday, has hope and continuing concern about the [...]

NC is making progress, but vaccinating homebound seniors remains a big challenge

The state has a list of agencies and pharmacies who will vaccinate people in their homes for COVID-1 [...]

PW special report: The great methane debate and what it could mean for North Carolina

Environmental advocates want stronger regulation of the potent greenhouse gas, but Ag and energy int [...]

DC update: New developments on voting rights, minimum wage, gun violence

Georgia voting law pummeled at U.S. Senate hearing on ‘Jim Crow 2021’ WASHINGTON—Georgia’s new votin [...]

Stop the bleeding: The last thing North Carolina needs right now is another round of big tax cuts

If you’re an American of a certain age, you may remember one of the zanier TV comedy sketches of the [...]

Throwing their hats into the ring

The post Throwing their hats into the ring appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

NC pastor: The legislature’s plan to expand school vouchers must be rejected

While the attention of most North Carolina parents and educators remains focused on getting children [...]

HB 2 redux? NC lawmakers again buck science, human rights advocates and corporate America with attacks on transgender rights

It’s been almost four years now since North Carolina’s Republican legislative leaders capitulated to [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch