U.S. House passes D.C. statehood bill, but votes still lacking in Senate

By
April 23, 2021
In News

No related posts.

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
PW exclusive: NC minister who counseled George Floyd’s family discusses the Chauvin verdict

Rev. Gregory Drumwright, who was in the courtroom Tuesday, has hope and continuing concern about the [...]

NC is making progress, but vaccinating homebound seniors remains a big challenge

The state has a list of agencies and pharmacies who will vaccinate people in their homes for COVID-1 [...]

PW special report: The great methane debate and what it could mean for North Carolina

Environmental advocates want stronger regulation of the potent greenhouse gas, but Ag and energy int [...]

DC update: New developments on voting rights, minimum wage, gun violence

Georgia voting law pummeled at U.S. Senate hearing on ‘Jim Crow 2021’ WASHINGTON—Georgia’s new votin [...]

Stop the bleeding: The last thing North Carolina needs right now is another round of big tax cuts

If you’re an American of a certain age, you may remember one of the zanier TV comedy sketches of the [...]

Throwing their hats into the ring

The post Throwing their hats into the ring appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

NC pastor: The legislature’s plan to expand school vouchers must be rejected

While the attention of most North Carolina parents and educators remains focused on getting children [...]

HB 2 redux? NC lawmakers again buck science, human rights advocates and corporate America with attacks on transgender rights

It’s been almost four years now since North Carolina’s Republican legislative leaders capitulated to [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch