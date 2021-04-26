Apple to bring $1 billion investment, 3,000 jobs to the Tar Heel state

By
April 26, 2021
In News

 

Governor Roy Cooper, Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger, Senator Dan Blue, Speaker Tim Moore and Rep. Robert Reives issued a joint statement this morning after Apple announced its decision to build a new $1 billion campus in Wake County, hiring 3,000 employees:

“Innovation has long been North Carolina’s calling card and Apple’s decision to build this new campus in the Research Triangle showcases the importance of our state’s favorable business climate, world-class universities, our tech-ready workforce, and the welcoming and diverse communities that make so many people want to call North Carolina home. This announcement will benefit communities across our state and we are proud to work together to continue to grow our economy and bring transformational industries and good paying jobs to North Carolina.”

Gov. Cooper took to social media this morning welcoming Apple to the state.

Commerce officials say will be Apple’s first entirely new US campus in more than 20 years and signifies a long-term investment in the state and region.

Officials will be holding a joint press conference this morning at 9:30am at the North Carolina Governor’s Mansion to discuss the investment.

Policy Watch will have more reaction to this developing story throughout the day.

