Today: An online discussion on increasing support for HBCUs

Worth your time today: An online discussion about the need to increase federal and state support for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) featuring North Carolina Congresswoman Alma Adams.



The 3 p.m. webinar, organized by the Hunt Institute, will also feature Dr. Michael Lomax, President and CEO of United Negro College Fund, and Virginia State Senator Jennifer McClellan. The discussion will focus on the importance of HBCUs and the inequities in funding they face at the state and federal level. Today’s discussion is the the first of a two-part collaboration between the institute’s Governing Principals and Race & Education series. The second part, which will examine the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on HBCUs, will be on July 20.

Those interested can register here.

The UNC System has five HBCUs — Elizabeth City State University, Fayetteville State University, N.C. A&T State University, NC Central University, and Winston-Salem State University. That’s the most of any U.S. state.

In February, the chancellors of all five of those schools asked to raise the cap on non-resident or out-of-state freshman students from 18 percent to 25 percent. The demand exists, they said, with the schools already meeting or exceeding the cap. Last week, the UNC Board of Governors approved the change.

UNC System President Peter Hans supported the change, saying it will help meet demand and improve stability for the schools.