Breaking: Biden to order $15-an-hour minimum wage for federal contract workers

By
April 27, 2021
In News

Possibly related posts:

  1. Interactive report maps the impact of raising the minimum wage by congressional district
  2. Outlook for $15-an-hour minimum wage boosted by new government report

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday numbers: A closer look at a giant insurance company’s dire warning about climate and the economy

A new report issued by “Swiss Re” – that’s the name by which the venerable Fortune 500 firm, Swiss R [...]

Murders highlight violence, inequality that transgender North Carolinians have long faced

April has been a cruel month for North Carolina’s transgender community. As the General Assembly deb [...]

PW exclusive: NC minister who counseled George Floyd’s family discusses the Chauvin verdict

Rev. Gregory Drumwright, who was in the courtroom Tuesday, has hope and continuing concern about the [...]

NC is making progress, but vaccinating homebound seniors remains a big challenge

The state has a list of agencies and pharmacies who will vaccinate people in their homes for COVID-1 [...]

Steps we must take to begin to stop the killing

There’s no doubt that serving as a law enforcement officer in most parts of modern America is an ext [...]

Chauvin trial shows that justice requires diverse, inclusive juries

No one should have been on the edge of their seat about the verdict in Derek Chauvin’s trial. He was [...]

The Insecurity Blanket

The post The Insecurity Blanket appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Stop the bleeding: The last thing North Carolina needs right now is another round of big tax cuts

If you’re an American of a certain age, you may remember one of the zanier TV comedy sketches of the [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch