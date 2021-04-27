Former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley announces U.S. Senate bid

By
April 27, 2021
In Courts & the Law, News

Former North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley announced on Twitter Tuesday that she’s running for the Senate seat to be vacated in early 2023 by Sen. Richard Burr, the senior Republican senator representing the state since 2005. Burr has long made clear that he won’t seek reelection in 2022.

After losing in 2020 to Chief Justice Paul Newby by a razor-thin margin of 401 votes out of early 5.4 million votes cast, Beasley became a partner at McGuireWoods, an international law firm with offices in Charlotte and Raleigh. She was appointed to the chief justice seat in 2019 by Gov. Roy Cooper. She served on the North Carolina Court of Appeals from 2008 to 2012 before being appointed to the state’s highest court by then-Gov. Beverly Perdue. She then won statewide reelection in 2014.

Beasley will face challenges from at least two fellow Democrats in the 2022 primary — state Senator Jeff Jackson of Mecklenburg County and former state Senator Erica Smith, who represented a multi-county district in the northeastern part of the state before losing in the 2020 primaries in an unsuccessful attempt to unseat Sen. Thom Tillis. The Republican field currently former Congressman Mark Walker and former Governor Pat McCrory.

“Cheri has seen how Washington only responds to the well-connected, whether on health care, education or the ability to find work that supports a family and retire with dignity,” Beasley’s campaign website said. “She is running for Senate to fight for all North Carolinians.”

Beasley could not be reached for comment.

State campaign finance records show Beasley has not yet closed her state committee from her Chief Justice race.

Possibly related posts:

  1. With all eyes on NC Supreme Court Chief Justice race, margin shrinks to 35 votes
  2. Newby retakes lead in NC Supreme Court Chief Justice race as counties finalize vote totals this week
  3. NC Democratic legislators introduce sweeping election reform bills

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday numbers: A closer look at a giant insurance company’s dire warning about climate and the economy

A new report issued by “Swiss Re” – that’s the name by which the venerable Fortune 500 firm, Swiss R [...]

Murders highlight violence, inequality that transgender North Carolinians have long faced

April has been a cruel month for North Carolina’s transgender community. As the General Assembly deb [...]

PW exclusive: NC minister who counseled George Floyd’s family discusses the Chauvin verdict

Rev. Gregory Drumwright, who was in the courtroom Tuesday, has hope and continuing concern about the [...]

NC is making progress, but vaccinating homebound seniors remains a big challenge

The state has a list of agencies and pharmacies who will vaccinate people in their homes for COVID-1 [...]

Steps we must take to begin to stop the killing

There’s no doubt that serving as a law enforcement officer in most parts of modern America is an ext [...]

Chauvin trial shows that justice requires diverse, inclusive juries

No one should have been on the edge of their seat about the verdict in Derek Chauvin’s trial. He was [...]

The Insecurity Blanket

The post The Insecurity Blanket appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Stop the bleeding: The last thing North Carolina needs right now is another round of big tax cuts

If you’re an American of a certain age, you may remember one of the zanier TV comedy sketches of the [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch