Barber: Handling of Andrew Brown Jr. case ‘Inept, Incompetent, Incapable’ (video)

Pastors in the Elizabeth City area, along with the president of the North Carolina conference of the NAACP met Tuesday afternoon with attorneys for Andrew Brown Jr., the Elizabeth City man shot and killed last week by law enforcement, to declare a “moral emergency” in the country.

Reverend William Barber, president of Repairers of the Breach and founder of the Moral Monday movement, called the handling of the case by Pasquotank County officials ‘inept, incompetent and incapable.’

The clergy are calling for a full release of the body-cam video and for the case to be handed over to North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.

“We come to say with one voice, a warrant is not a license to kill,” Barber said at a Tuesday press conference.

A decision to release the body-cam and dash-cam video in the Brown shooting could come as early as today.

Also on Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper called for a special prosecutor to take over the case, releasing the following statement:

‘In the interest of justice and confidence in the judicial system, I believe a special prosecutor should handle all matters regarding the shooting in Pasquotank County. This would help assure the community and Mr. Brown’s family that a decision on pursuing criminal charges is conducted without bias. This position is consistent with the change in the law recommended by our Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice which calls for a special prosecutor in police shootings, and I believe the law should be changed to help ensure it.’

