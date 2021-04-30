Watch author Thomas Healy and Floyd McKissick, Jr. discuss “Soul City: Race, Equality, and the Lost Dream of an American Utopia”

April 30, 2021
If you missed Thursday’s fascinating and informative discussion of the new book, Soul City: Race, Equality, and the Lost Dream of an American Utopia that featured the author, Seton Hall University law professor Thomas Healy, and the son of the man behind the Soul City experiment, former North Carolina state senator and current state utilities commissioner Floyd McKissick, Jr., don’t despair.

The Zoom recording of the entire 75 minute conversation, including comments from Floyd’s sister, Prof. Charmaine McKissick-Melton, and questions from the audience, can be viewed by clicking here.

