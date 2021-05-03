Don’t miss Thursday’s online conversation with Pulitzer-prize winning author, David Zucchino

May 3, 2021
Join us Thursday, May 6 at 3:30 p.m. for a very special (and virtual) Crucial Conversation:

Pulitzer Prize-winning author David Zucchino on his new book, Wilmington’s Lie: The Murderous Coup of 1898 and the Rise of White Supremacy

For many decades, what little most North Carolinians knew of the events of 1898 in the port city of Wilmington was that the town had been the site of a memorable and destructive “race riot.”

In recent years, however, this characterization has been demonstrated to have been an absurd and destructive whitewash. In fact, what took place was a brutal insurrection and a rare instance of a violent overthrow of an elected government in the U.S. It halted gains made by Blacks and restored racism as official government policy, cementing white rule for another half century.

In Wilmington’s Lie, Pulitzer Prize-winner David Zucchino uses contemporary newspaper accounts, diaries, letters and official communications to create a gripping and compelling narrative that weaves together individual stories of hate and fear and brutality. This is a dramatic and definitive account of a remarkable but forgotten chapter of American history.

Join us for a special Q&A with the author.

David Zucchino is a contributing writer for The New York Times. He has covered wars and civil conflicts in more than two dozen countries. Zucchino was awarded a Pulitzer Prize for his dispatches from apartheid South Africa and is a four-time Pulitzer Prize finalist for his reporting from Iraq, Lebanon, Africa and inner-city Philadelphia. He is the author of Thunder Run and Myth of the Welfare Queen.

When: Thursday May 6 at 3:30 p.m.

