From vaccine hesitancy to pistol permits and child marriage: The week’s top stories on Policy Watch

1. Advocates say Senate leader Phil Berger is torpedoing effort to end child marriage

Under amended legislation, 8th graders will still be able to wed in North Carolina, but not buy a lottery ticket or work with commercial ovens

Dr. Judy Wiegand was only 13 years old when her mother accompanied her to get married to the 16-year-old father of her unborn child in Virginia.

Wiegand, originally from Kentucky, told Policy Watch that she was sexually assaulted when she was 13. She had a crush on a boy who asked her to have sex. Wiegand didn’t consent, but she didn’t resist, either. She simply didn’t know what sex was or what the repercussions were. Her family had never taught her about puberty, boys and sex.

Wiegand said her parents felt pressured by the church and other community members for her to marry the boy. “I don’t blame my parents,” said Wiegand, who testified before the Kentucky legislature in 2018, which then raised the minimum age to 17 with parental consent. “I blame the community and the community’s way of thinking.” [Read more…]

2. As vaccination rates decline, DHHS and health care providers trying to reach rural, underserved communities

The total number of vaccinations dropped by 23% over one week in April, an indication that North Carolina still faces challenges in achieving its vaccination goals.

Now the state Department of Health and Human Services wants to direct vaccination efforts toward neighborhoods where few people have gotten shots.

“We have likely gone through all of the people who were very ready to get their vaccine,” said Amanda Fuller-Moore, a pharmacist in the public health division of the NC Department of Health and Human Services. “They were ready to do whatever it takes. Now we’ve reached a population that is more ‘bring the vaccine to me.’”

Last week, DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen announced ways to make it easier for more doctors to administer COVID-19 vaccines at their offices. [Read more…]

3. 50% of NC adults are now vaccinated against COVID-19. A legislative spat showcases why getting more on board only gets harder from here.

Rep.Keith KidwellThe North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced a significant milestone Thursday in ending the pandemic – more than 50% of adults (18 and older) in our state have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 43% of the adult population is now fully vaccinated against the virus.

While those numbers are impressive, legislators in the House Health Committee demonstrated this morning just how difficult it will be to reach herd immunity.

Rep.Keith Kidwell (R-Beaufort) urged the committee to advance House Bill 572, prohibiting a vaccine mandate by executive order, rule or agency.[Read more…]

4. Hear no evil, see no evil? Senate committee limits public comments on controversial farm bill that would limit public comments

A Senate committee on Wednesday shut down public discussion of a contentious portion of the Farm Act, which coincidentally, sharply curbs public input on swine farms that install biogas systems and anaerobic digesters.

The hog and energy industries support biogas, arguing the systems help alleviate climate change by capturing methane, a powerful greenhouse gas that would otherwise be released into the air.

But many environmental groups and neighbors of industrialized hog farms oppose the digesters. They say these systems don’t solve the many other problems posed by the farms: open lagoons and spray fields, both of which emit methane; the risk of degraded groundwater from applying feces and urine on farm fields; other air pollutants, including particulate matter and ammonia; and the environmental justice issues the farms raise for communities of color. [Read more…]

5. NC House votes to repeal state pistol purchase permit system

Proponents say federal background checks will suffice, but critics fear that a loophole for private sales will lead to a spike in murders and suicides

The North Carolina state House of Representatives okayed a bill (HB 398) that would do away with the state’s pistol purchase permit system. The proposal would repeal current statutory provisions that include a ban on selling certain firearms without a permit, requirements for background checks (including mental health records), and other laws regarding the administration of permit issuance and related record keeping. The measure was approved by a vote of 69-48 Wednesday and referred to Senate Rules Thursday.

The elimination of the pistol purchase permit system does not impact the state’s concealed carry permit system nor do away with the need for North Carolinians to go through the federally-run computer background check when making a purchase at a licensed gun store. [Read more…]

6. NC House committee fast tracks bill further restricting abortion rights

The North Carolina House Judiciary I Committee approved a bill on Wednesday that seeks to further limit access to abortion services in North Carolina. House Bill 453, the “Human Life Nondiscrimination Act,” seeks to prohibit a patient from obtaining an abortion if it is being sought because of the actual or presumed race or sex of the fetus or the presence or presumed presence of Down syndrome.

As Policy Watch reported previously, the measure cleared the House Health Committee Tuesday with a 17-9 partisan (Republicans for and Democrats against) split. Under the proposed law, physicians would have to confirm that the patient’s decision to obtain an abortion has nothing to do with any of the proscribed categories.[Read more…]

7. $23 million coming to NC to help public school students experiencing homelessness

When the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools in March 2020, most families with influence and wealth quickly and seamlessly shifted to remote learning.

Affluent families already had the necessary high-speed internet connections and the electronic devices to navigate learning from home. Many also had the wherewithal to employ tutors and to create “learning pods” to keep students engaged.

Those resources were not widely available to children in less affluent families, and especially not to children experiencing homelessness during what has become the worst public health crisis in a century.

“The children whose families are fighting for survival don’t have that luxury [of tutors and learning pods],” said Glennis Davis, executive director of A Giving Heart Project, Inc., a Charlotte-based nonprofit that supports children experiencing homelessness.[Read more…]

8. NC GOP leaders attempt to gerrymander the truth (Commentary)



If there is a Forrest Gump of the modern North Carolina political right, it would have to be Dallas Woodhouse. No, Woodhouse isn’t a slow-talking simpleton with a big heart. To the contrary, he’s a skilled, colorful and fast-talking political operative with lots of experience in messaging, P.R. and driving the news.

Like Gump, however, Woodhouse has a knack for turning up in a variety of different guises to be in and around big political stories. Frequently, if not always intentionally, Woodhouse reveals important truths about them.

A one-time TV news reporter who has taken on numerous roles over the last few decades in support of hard-right causes – running advocacy groups, campaigns, private consulting firms and even the state Republican Party itself – Woodhouse is a survivor who periodically runs into trouble, but always seems to bounce back with a new gig. [Read more…]

