NC Senate’s gutting of bill that would end child marriage is an outrage

In case you missed it last week, be sure to check out Policy Watch reporter Yanqi Xu’s news story on the Senate’s gutting of bipartisan legislation (Senate Bill 35) that was designed to end — at long last — North Carolina’s longstanding allowance for child marriage.

Our state and nation have made a lot of important human rights advances in recent decades, but child marriage remains an area in which North Carolina Republican legislative leaders still think it’s 1821, not 2021.

Yes, that’s right, in North Carolina, it’s still legal under many circumstances for 14-year-olds – middle schoolers – to marry. Mind you, they can’t lawfully do dozens of other things like enter into contracts or even buy a lottery ticket, but marriage – even to a much older person who would otherwise be guilty of statutory rape — is perfectly legal.

North Carolina is such an outlier in this area that it’s become a destination location for child marriage.

This is from Xu’s story:

North Carolina laws currently allow minors between 16 and 18 to obtain a marriage license with the consent of their parents or guardians. Children ages 14 to 16 can marry in cases of pregnancy or childbirth, regardless of the other party’s age, when a judge authorizes such marriage. With neighboring states passing legislation to raise their minimum age requirement for marriage, North Carolina became a holdout, and what some describe as “destination for child marriage.”

And while advocates are pushing legislation this spring to end this disgraceful situation, religious conservatives and their allies in the state Senate recently succeeded in amending the bill to the point that it’s effectively toothless.

Again, this is from Xu’s story:

[Drew] Reisinger, the Buncombe County Register of Deeds, said on Twitter that [Senate leader Phil] Berger insisted on keeping the minimum age at 14, despite advocates’ compromise to raise it to 16 with background checks and court approval. Reisinger said advocates also tried to add a North Carolina residency requirement, which would prevent cross-border child marriages. However, this motion went nowhere. “It’s jaw-droppingly out of touch with the modern era, thinking that eighth graders can still be legally allowed to get married in our state,” Reisinger said. “I felt like all of this bipartisan collaborative effort to protect children just totally went away because one man disagreed with it.”

A House measure on the matter — House Bill 41 — hasn’t even received a hearing yet.

The bottom line: As one former victim put it, the words child and marriage should not be in the same sentence. All North Carolinians should be outraged at the present situation and demand that legislators pass the legislation in its original form.

