The best op-ed of the weekend: Economist speaks the simple truth about ‘socialism’

By
May 10, 2021
In Commentary
Dean Baker

Dean Baker

In case you missed it, be sure to check a fine op-ed by economist Dean Baker of the Center for Economic and Policy Research that ran over the weekend in the Winston-Salem Journal. In “‘Socialism’ — or plain old progress,” Baker offers a thorough debunking of the loony claims being advanced by some on the political right in opposition to President Biden’s American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan, (which he rightfully likens to President Eisenhower’s big investments in public education and the interstate highways system). Here’s Baker:

Almost 70 years ago, President Dwight Eisenhower pushed bipartisan legislation that created the interstate highway system. Earlier leaders made universal access to education, starting with kindergarten and running through high school, standard throughout the United States. The Republican Party of today would have one word for these policies: socialism.

Social and economic progress in the United States has always depended on a smart mix of public policies and private incentives. After World War II, the enormous growth surge that largely created the middle class depended on the federal highway system that allowed for modern suburbs and the speedy transportation of goods around the country.

The growth surge also depended on a well-educated workforce that was advanced by universal access to high school, and the huge growth in college education that resulted from the G.I. Bill of Rights and low-cost government student loans.

The demands on American society today, Baker observes, offer many parallels. We need to combat the climate emergency. We need universal broadband. We need to make it possible for women to work outside the home by providing childcare as is done in most advanced European countries.

As Baker also points, out though regularly described by many media outlets as “massive,” Biden’s proposed spending plans about to around 1.4% of GDP over the next decade, which is actually a small price to pay for such massive and indispensable progress.

And then there’s the matter of the President’s plans to pay for  these investments modest tax hikes on the rich and profitable corporations. Here’s Baker’s on-the-money assessment:

Every time a Democratic president pushes a plan that increases taxes on the rich, the Republicans insist it will wreck the economy. Every time a Republican president pushes through a tax cut for the wealthy, we are told that it will lead to an investment boom creating good-paying jobs for everyone.

It never works out this way. The economy grew faster after President Barack Obama raised taxes in 2012, and it boomed after President Bill Clinton’s 1994 tax increase. There was no investment boom when Presidents Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush and Donald Trump cut taxes.

Non-socialists are prepared to live in a growing economy, even if the rich have somewhat fewer homes and somewhat smaller yachts.

Exactly. Click here to read the entire op-ed.

Possibly related posts:

  1. Biden administration spells out exactly what the American Jobs Plan would mean for NC
  2. Biden calls for sweeping ‘once-in-a-generation investment’ to reshape the nation

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Heartbreaking stories of Black maternal deaths, pregnancy complications, racism related at congressional hearing

WASHINGTON — When U.S. Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri was pregnant with her first child, Zion, she saw a [...]

Hear no evil, see no evil? Senate committee limits public comments on controversial farm bill that would limit public comments

A Senate committee on Wednesday shut down public discussion of a contentious portion of the Farm Act [...]

Advocates say Senate leader Phil Berger is torpedoing effort to end child marriage 

Under amended legislation, 8th graders will still be able to wed in North Carolina, but not buy a lo [...]

$23 million coming to NC to help public school students experiencing homelessness

When the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools in March 2020, most families with influence and wealth qui [...]

Health care professionals condemn proposed abortion ban in open letter to legislative leaders

Scores of NC physicians, nurses, clinicians, and counselors say bill racing through state House woul [...]

Inside the GOP gerrymander for 2022

WASHINGTON – Republicans are rejoicing and Democrats are dismayed that population losses in the Rust [...]

NC GOP leaders attempt to gerrymander the truth

If there is a Forrest Gump of the modern North Carolina political right, it would have to be Dallas [...]

A solution to a problem that doesn’t exist.

The post A solution to a problem that doesn’t exist. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch