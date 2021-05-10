The best op-ed of the weekend: Economist speaks the simple truth about ‘socialism’

In case you missed it, be sure to check a fine op-ed by economist Dean Baker of the Center for Economic and Policy Research that ran over the weekend in the Winston-Salem Journal. In “‘Socialism’ — or plain old progress,” Baker offers a thorough debunking of the loony claims being advanced by some on the political right in opposition to President Biden’s American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan, (which he rightfully likens to President Eisenhower’s big investments in public education and the interstate highways system). Here’s Baker:

Almost 70 years ago, President Dwight Eisenhower pushed bipartisan legislation that created the interstate highway system. Earlier leaders made universal access to education, starting with kindergarten and running through high school, standard throughout the United States. The Republican Party of today would have one word for these policies: socialism. Social and economic progress in the United States has always depended on a smart mix of public policies and private incentives. After World War II, the enormous growth surge that largely created the middle class depended on the federal highway system that allowed for modern suburbs and the speedy transportation of goods around the country. The growth surge also depended on a well-educated workforce that was advanced by universal access to high school, and the huge growth in college education that resulted from the G.I. Bill of Rights and low-cost government student loans.