The best op-ed of the weekend: Economist speaks the simple truth about ‘socialism’

In case you missed it, be sure to check a fine op-ed by economist Dean Baker of the Center for Economic and Policy Research that ran over the weekend in the Winston-Salem Journal. In “‘Socialism’ — or plain old progress,” Baker offers a thorough debunking of the loony claims being advanced by some on the political right in opposition to President Biden’s American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan, (which he rightfully likens to President Eisenhower’s big investments in public education and the interstate highways system). Here’s Baker:
Almost 70 years ago, President Dwight Eisenhower pushed bipartisan legislation that created the interstate highway system. Earlier leaders made universal access to education, starting with kindergarten and running through high school, standard throughout the United States. The Republican Party of today would have one word for these policies: socialism.
Social and economic progress in the United States has always depended on a smart mix of public policies and private incentives. After World War II, the enormous growth surge that largely created the middle class depended on the federal highway system that allowed for modern suburbs and the speedy transportation of goods around the country.
The growth surge also depended on a well-educated workforce that was advanced by universal access to high school, and the huge growth in college education that resulted from the G.I. Bill of Rights and low-cost government student loans.
The demands on American society today, Baker observes, offer many parallels. We need to combat the climate emergency. We need universal broadband. We need to make it possible for women to work outside the home by providing childcare as is done in most advanced European countries.
As Baker also points, out though regularly described by many media outlets as “massive,” Biden’s proposed spending plans about to around 1.4% of GDP over the next decade, which is actually a small price to pay for such massive and indispensable progress.
And then there’s the matter of the President’s plans to pay for these investments modest tax hikes on the rich and profitable corporations. Here’s Baker’s on-the-money assessment:
Every time a Democratic president pushes a plan that increases taxes on the rich, the Republicans insist it will wreck the economy. Every time a Republican president pushes through a tax cut for the wealthy, we are told that it will lead to an investment boom creating good-paying jobs for everyone.
It never works out this way. The economy grew faster after President Barack Obama raised taxes in 2012, and it boomed after President Bill Clinton’s 1994 tax increase. There was no investment boom when Presidents Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush and Donald Trump cut taxes.
Non-socialists are prepared to live in a growing economy, even if the rich have somewhat fewer homes and somewhat smaller yachts.
Exactly. Click here to read the entire op-ed.