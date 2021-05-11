Bill to block Governor from from mandating vaccinations passes state House

By
May 11, 2021
In COVID-19, News

Measure targets powers that Gov. Cooper has never sought to exercise

Backed by Republicans, a bill that would prohibit the Governor from mandating vaccination through executive orders passed the state House Monday. The bill (HB 572) also adds a highly specific provision to the statutes governing the rule-making process of government agencies — prohibiting agencies from penalizing those who refuse to be vaccinated when the agency requires vaccination as a condition of license receipt, renewal or reinstatement.

“This bill prevents the Governor or any of his agencies from mandating COVID-19 vaccinations through executive action,” said Rep. Keith Kidwell, R-Beaufort, one of the primary sponsors of the bill, said in a statement. “This decision should be up to each individual, not the Governor.”

The bill cleared the House 74-39 Monday, welcomed by dozens of supporters of the bill who applauded at its passage, most without any face covering.

As Policy Watch previously reported, some Democrats voiced their opposition to the bill at a committee hearing. Rep. Verla Insko, D-Orange, said the executive branch has a role in emergencies such as widespread deadly diseases.

Gov. Roy Cooper has encouraged North Carolinians to seek vaccines. In an ad urging North Carolinians to claim their spots for available shots, Cooper was joined by leadership from both parties — Republican House and Senate leaders Tim Moore and Phil Berger, as well as their Democratic counterparts Robert Reives and Dan Blue, all stressing the importance of vaccination to protect public health.

Cooper set a goal of achieving a vaccination rate of two-thirds of all adults before lifting the mask mandate, according to a press release. However, he has not issued any mandates ordering any groups to be vaccinated.

Rep. Larry Pittman, a Cabarrus Republican who co-sponsored the legislation, proposed an amendment adding a section granting businesses immunity from civil lawsuits if they treat employees and customers equally regardless of whether they’ve received a vaccine approved by the FDA for emergency use.

Yet the amendment was ruled out of order and failed to be adopted.

Ken Sweet

“The vaccines need to be fully tested in experiment,” Ken Sweet, a supporter of the bill said. “It hasn’t been tested and they’ve also been eliminating all the liabilities on it.” He said he is not against vaccines in general but has not gotten any of the COVID vaccines.

The bill made headway on the same day that the FDA authorized the Pfizer-bioNTech vaccine for children ages 12 to 15, after testing its safety on 2,260 participants, including 1,131 who received the vaccine and a 1,129 control group.

Possibly related posts:

  1. CDC panel advises states to prioritize health care workers, nursing home residents for COVID-19 vaccine
  2. Vaccinations open to all North Carolina adults on Wednesday, supply may soon exceed demand
  3. Read Cooper’s latest COVID-19 statement and order here
  4. Sixty-five NC counties in the COVID-19 red zone with critical viral spread
  5. Big uptick in vaccine supplies for states expected soon

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday numbers: A closer look at North Carolina’s population growth 

After unveiling the official counts of state populations, the U.S. Census Bureau released a new roun [...]

Heartbreaking stories of Black maternal deaths, pregnancy complications, racism related at congressional hearing

WASHINGTON — When U.S. Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri was pregnant with her first child, Zion, she saw a [...]

Hear no evil, see no evil? Senate committee limits public comments on controversial farm bill that would limit public comments

A Senate committee on Wednesday shut down public discussion of a contentious portion of the Farm Act [...]

Advocates say Senate leader Phil Berger is torpedoing effort to end child marriage 

Under amended legislation, 8th graders will still be able to wed in North Carolina, but not buy a lo [...]

Off to the races – the latest Gerrymander

The post Off to the races – the latest Gerrymander appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Nothing but racism explains Black women’s higher rate of horrible birth stories

Tatyana Ali, who starred as Ashley Banks on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” from 1990 to 1996, entered [...]

Health care professionals condemn proposed abortion ban in open letter to legislative leaders

Scores of NC physicians, nurses, clinicians, and counselors say bill racing through state House woul [...]

Inside the GOP gerrymander for 2022

WASHINGTON – Republicans are rejoicing and Democrats are dismayed that population losses in the Rust [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch