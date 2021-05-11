More than $350B in federal recovery cash starts rolling out to states, cities, counties

By
May 11, 2021
In COVID-19, News

Possibly related posts:

  1. Biden: To speed up vaccine rollout, all doses will be distributed to states
  2. Feds try to ease vaccine backlog by enlisting retired nurses and doctors
  3. Feds boost state vaccine shipments to 11 million doses next week
  4. Big uptick in vaccine supplies for states expected soon
  5. States with higher vaccine demand will be able to request more from the feds

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday numbers: A closer look at North Carolina’s population growth 

After unveiling the official counts of state populations, the U.S. Census Bureau released a new roun [...]

Heartbreaking stories of Black maternal deaths, pregnancy complications, racism related at congressional hearing

WASHINGTON — When U.S. Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri was pregnant with her first child, Zion, she saw a [...]

Hear no evil, see no evil? Senate committee limits public comments on controversial farm bill that would limit public comments

A Senate committee on Wednesday shut down public discussion of a contentious portion of the Farm Act [...]

Advocates say Senate leader Phil Berger is torpedoing effort to end child marriage 

Under amended legislation, 8th graders will still be able to wed in North Carolina, but not buy a lo [...]

Off to the races – the latest Gerrymander

The post Off to the races – the latest Gerrymander appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Nothing but racism explains Black women’s higher rate of horrible birth stories

Tatyana Ali, who starred as Ashley Banks on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” from 1990 to 1996, entered [...]

Health care professionals condemn proposed abortion ban in open letter to legislative leaders

Scores of NC physicians, nurses, clinicians, and counselors say bill racing through state House woul [...]

Inside the GOP gerrymander for 2022

WASHINGTON – Republicans are rejoicing and Democrats are dismayed that population losses in the Rust [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch