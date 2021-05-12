Senators deadlock on major U.S. elections bill in committee vote

By
May 12, 2021
In News, Voting

Possibly related posts:

  1. Congressional Dems, Biden advance ambitious plan to reform elections, strengthen democracy
  2. Sweeping voting rights package passes U.S. House
  3. How crazy are the voter suppression efforts getting in Georgia? This crazy
  4. Biden slams ‘un-American’ GOP drive to curb voting rights in the states
  5. No, Colorado voting laws aren’t more restrictive than Georgia’s

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday numbers: A closer look at North Carolina’s population growth 

After unveiling the official counts of state populations, the U.S. Census Bureau released a new roun [...]

Heartbreaking stories of Black maternal deaths, pregnancy complications, racism related at congressional hearing

WASHINGTON — When U.S. Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri was pregnant with her first child, Zion, she saw a [...]

Hear no evil, see no evil? Senate committee limits public comments on controversial farm bill that would limit public comments

A Senate committee on Wednesday shut down public discussion of a contentious portion of the Farm Act [...]

Advocates say Senate leader Phil Berger is torpedoing effort to end child marriage 

Under amended legislation, 8th graders will still be able to wed in North Carolina, but not buy a lo [...]

Special to PW: ALEC-inspired bill promoting more campaign finance secrecy should be rejected

Four out of five Americans, across the political spectrum, consistently support transparency when it [...]

Echoes of Trumpism continue to dominate at the General Assembly

While his serial dishonesty and corruption, criminal negligence in responding to the COVID-19 pandem [...]

Off to the races – the latest Gerrymander

The post Off to the races – the latest Gerrymander appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Nothing but racism explains Black women’s higher rate of horrible birth stories

Tatyana Ali, who starred as Ashley Banks on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” from 1990 to 1996, entered [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch