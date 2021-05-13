CDC: You can ditch the mask in most places, indoors and out, if fully vaccinated

By
May 13, 2021
In COVID-19, News

Possibly related posts:

  1. No mask needed outdoors if you’re vaccinated, except among crowds, CDC says
  2. Read Cooper’s latest COVID-19 statement and order here
  3. CDC panel advises states to prioritize health care workers, nursing home residents for COVID-19 vaccine
  4. CDC says it’s OK for students to sit three feet apart in classrooms
  5. More NC parents would be able to get $335 payments under a new bill

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Liz Cheney ousted from U.S. House GOP leadership for rejecting Trump’s “big lie”

NC's Foxx and Cawthorn help lead the charge in punishing congresswoman for speaking truths abou [...]

Law enforcement officials urge congressional action against rising numbers of ‘ghost guns’

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has promised a crackdown on so-called “ghost guns,” and during a U. [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at North Carolina’s population growth 

After unveiling the official counts of state populations, the U.S. Census Bureau released a new roun [...]

Heartbreaking stories of Black maternal deaths, pregnancy complications, racism related at congressional hearing

WASHINGTON — When U.S. Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri was pregnant with her first child, Zion, she saw a [...]

Special to PW: ALEC-inspired bill promoting more campaign finance secrecy should be rejected

Four out of five Americans, across the political spectrum, consistently support transparency when it [...]

Echoes of Trumpism continue to dominate at the General Assembly

While his serial dishonesty and corruption, criminal negligence in responding to the COVID-19 pandem [...]

Off to the races – the latest Gerrymander

The post Off to the races – the latest Gerrymander appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Nothing but racism explains Black women’s higher rate of horrible birth stories

Tatyana Ali, who starred as Ashley Banks on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” from 1990 to 1996, entered [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch