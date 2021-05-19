Community voices are essential to getting American Rescue Plan investments right

By
May 19, 2021
In COVID-19, NC Budget and Tax Center

On Monday, the U.S. Treasury posted its interim rule to the Federal Register for how federal recovery funds from the American Rescue Plan can be spent by state and local governments. There is much detail to sift through, but a preliminary review should make clear two main points:

  • These dollars are meant to meet the needs in community that are a necessary foundation to a stronger, inclusive economy;
  • Meeting those needs requires understanding and listening to what people directly affected by the pandemic and downturn have experienced.

The latter point is notable for a U.S. Treasury rule. It recognizes that the transformative potential of the American Rescue Plan resides in aligning the investments to what people need. It rightly suggests that for our economy to recover, the health and well-being of people most impacted must be supported.

Community engagement can take many forms.

Notably, last spring N.C. House leadership created a public input process to hear what people and communities needed in order to deal with the unprecedented first blows of the pandemic. States are setting up similar processes — from surveys to public comment processes to listening sessions — and diverse stakeholders are coming together to develop a comprehensive vision.

North Carolina needs such a process. 

This week we were lucky to be part of a People’s Hearing on the American Rescue Plan where people from across the state — parents, grandparents, business owners, teachers, and early childhood educators — shared their experiences, their analysis, and their solutions. James Heyward, a CPA in Durham, and Fatima Fouse, a child-care professional from Burlington and activist with We Dream in Black in Durham, were two of the people who shared their voices during the People’s Hearing.

It was alarming to hear of the compounding harms borne by the people of our state and the persistent barriers that have remained because our policies and investments haven’t been sufficient or accessible. It was affirming to listen to the solutions that we can act on now.

The American Rescue Plan is an opportunity that we can’t miss. But ensuring that we maximize its potential requires a commitment to including people in the process. Together, we are more likely to achieve a better, more inclusive recovery.

Possibly related posts:

  1. We need a better state plan to help the people of NC
  2. American Rescue Plan means help putting food on the table for North Carolinians
  3. The American Rescue Plan is the relief North Carolinians need

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Bill seeks to increase penalties for “rioters,” but advocates worry about threat posed to free speech

Biracial.’ ‘Artist.’ ‘Supporter of social justice.’ Nic Cassette could think of many labels describi [...]

Highlights and lowlights from the General Assembly as lawmakers pass 2021 “crossover deadline”

The state legislature marked “crossover” last week, the point at which most bills must pass at least [...]

UNC hire of acclaimed journalist sparks conservative ire

Groups with close ties to two Board of Governors members issue blistering attacks on Nikole Hannah-J [...]

Liz Cheney ousted from U.S. House GOP leadership for rejecting Trump’s “big lie”

NC's Foxx and Cawthorn help lead the charge in punishing congresswoman for speaking truths abou [...]

State House advances new and cynical effort to whitewash North Carolina’s troubled history

To those who ever harbored any doubts about how truly blatant and virulent the racism and white supr [...]

Legislative blinders

The post Legislative blinders appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

I represented an innocent man on death row: Here’s why NC must end the death penalty

In September 2014, I was sitting with Henry McCollum at the moment a judge ordered his release from [...]

New federal effort to aid homeless students must include college and university populations

CULLOWHEE – I was elated recently when I read an article by NC Policy Watch education reporter Greg [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch