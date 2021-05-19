U.S. House committee considers bipartisan bill to move Fort Bragg to different judicial district

May 19, 2021
Rep. Deborah Ross

On Tuesday, the U.S House Judiciary Committee marked up a bipartisan bill sponsored by North Carolina Representatives Deborah Ross (D-2nd District) and Richard Hudson (R-8th District) and the rest of the state’s congressional delegation that would move all of Fort Bragg and Camp Mackall (a sub-installation of Fort Bragg located roughly forty miles away) entirely within the Eastern District of North Carolina for federal judicial purposes. Currently, the base straddles the eastern and Middle Districts.

At Tuesday’s mark-up, committee chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) endorsed the move and offered thanks to Ross, Hudson and Rep. Dan Bishop (R-9th District) for working together on the legislation. The following is from his introductory remarks:

“H.R. 2746 would redefine the boundaries of the Middle and Eastern Districts of North Carolina to place Fort Bragg and Camp Mackall (a sub-installation of Fort Bragg located roughly forty miles away) entirely within the Eastern District.  This bipartisan legislation, introduced by our colleague Congresswoman Ross and Congressman Hudson, has the support of every member of the North Carolina Congressional delegation, including our colleague Mr. Bishop.

Even though Fort Bragg sits on the outskirts of Fayetteville, which is in the Eastern District, the base straddles both judicial districts.

The result of this split means that a federal case arising on one part of Fort Bragg will be heard at the Fayetteville courthouse, which is roughly 20 minutes away, while a case arising on another part of the base could be heard at courthouses more than two hours away.  The logistical difficulties resulting from Fort Bragg’s split jurisdiction can extend beyond the inconvenience of unnecessarily long travel times—in criminal cases, for example, courts have had difficulty ensuring that defendants have received notice of their rights. Ms. Ross’s bill will fix that.”

While the arcane rules and current bitter divisions in Congress make it difficult for even noncontroversial bills to make it to the President’s desk, it will be interesting to see if this little measure proves to be an exception to the rule.

